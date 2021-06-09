A leading manufacturer and distributor of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and Maintenance Repair and Operational equipment (MRO) – Gibb Group – has just announced it has successfully secured a significant contract with one of Europe’s leading energy companies, Vattenfall.

Gibb Group – trading predominantly as Gibb Safety & Survival and Gibb Tools & Supplies and part of Clarkson PLC with a global footprint operating out of 20 + Countries – has secured the contract to supply head to toe protective clothing, workwear, working at height apparatus and rescue, survival and marine equipment to all Vattenfall on and offshore wind farm sites across the UK.

To build on this, Gibb Group will also support on additional requirements from tools and consumables right through to safety solutions which will take place at The Group’s recently opened, state-of-the-art service centre in Great Yarmouth as well as its facilities in Aberdeen.

Vattenfall is a leading on and offshore wind developer with 11 UK wind farms producing enough electricity to power around 800,000 homes annually.

Speaking about the contract, Mark Lowe Operations and Maintenance Safety Specialist at Vattenfall said: “Safe working is at the core of Vattenfall’s culture and is always our top priority. Ensuring quality products are delivered to the teams working across our UK sites is essential, which is why we sought out a specialist dedicated provider. We look forward to forming a working relationships with Gibb Group”.

Speaking about the contract win, Lee Sparkes, European Sales Manager at Gibb Group said: “We are delighted that Gibb Safety & Survival was chosen to deliver this specialist contract to support the team at Vattenfall over the course of the next few years and see this as a real testament to the agility and flexibility of our team to deliver essential PPE equipment.

“Pitching against tough competition, this new contract further cements our reputation as one of the industry’s leading suppliers of both on and offshore PPE. We have some really exciting projects in the pipeline which includes the team developing HSE approved PPE solutions across the sites and working closely with Vattenfall to improve on essential safety culture, sustainability and the development of new products.”

Gibb Group is a leading provider of PPE and MRO equipment and has been supplying to the energy sector for over 70 years. After diversifying its product and service offerings in line with the growth of renewable energy and customer demands, the company is now one of the leading PPE specialists in the wind sector. The company has recently invested in a new £2m state-of-the-art distribution and service hub in Great Yarmouth and has recently recruited 12 new members of staff and two new apprentices to support its growth and ongoing client demand. The business is also planning to open more new sites and operating facilities in 2021 and beyond as it continues to roll out its ambitious domestic and international growth plans.