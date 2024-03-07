Gift ideas for wonderful Mums

FOR THE MUM WHO LOVES FLOWERS – floral gifts with a twist

If you want something longer-lasting and different to the usual bunch of blooms, why not have a look at the flower designs available from Driftwood Designs?

The Driftwood Designs offering of beautiful objects was born from Lizzie Spikes’ passion for creating colourful illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and more. This means her art can be incorporated into everyday life in the form of practical objects. Her fine art designs cover numerous themes, including many designs incorporating flowers. This means you can treat mum to a flower design that will last far longer than a bunch of cut flowers and suit budgets from small children’s pocket money up to special treats for grown up children to show their appreciation.

There are super low cost cards or more special designs which come with detachable paper flowers that can be put into a mug or jar. In terms of gifts, there are the great value Flowers and Bees Small Notebook or the Harebells Coaster. Moving up slightly in price, you have the Flowers Make Up / Travel bags or the Stop and Smell the Flowers Tea Towel. Or a more extravagant gift of one of Lizzie’s fine art prints will be the envy of all her friends.

Website: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/

FOR THE NEW MUM OR MUM-TO-BE WHO LOVES THE OUTDOOR LIFESTYLE

Grow Wild Outdoorwear is a range of outdoor clothing and accessories specifically designed for pregnancy and early motherhood. The range was created by Clare Winton, who always loved outdoor activities and wild places. When she became pregnant, she found it impossible to find quality clothes that could keep up with both her pregnancy and her love of the outdoors. If this sounds like someone you know, here are a few ideas:

Bamboo Maternity and Breastfeeding Tops – Super-soft bamboo maternity and breastfeeding tops are a premium performance option for outdoor adventures. The fabric and fit have been designed to work with mum’s changing body. It also has easy lift-up flap nursing access.

https://www.growwildoutdoorwear.com/collections/womens-tops/products/long-sleeve-maternity-top

Outdoor Maternity and Postpartum Leggings – The only maternity leggings manufactured in the UK, these durable and comfortable heavyweight leggings have been specifically designed to keep up with mum’s outdoor adventures both during pregnancy and postpartum.

https://www.growwildoutdoorwear.com/collections/pregnancy/products/outdoor-maternity-leggings

Mamalila Softshell Maternity and Babywearing Jacket – Stylish, functional and ethically-made, this coat transforms from a maternity jacket to a front and back babywearing jacket. Once little one’s legs are strong enough for them to walk themselves, it transforms back to a high-quality technical jacket.

https://www.growwildoutdoorwear.com/collections/pregnancy/products/mamalila-softshell-maternity-and-babywearing-jacket

Website: https://www.growwildoutdoorwear.com

A LIFECHANGING GIFT FOR A MUM WHO HAS A PHOBIA

NEW BOOK: ‘Face Your Fears: 7 Steps to Conquering Phobias and Anxiety’

The new book from Harley Street phobia specialist Christopher Paul Jones is the book for anyone who needs to overcome their fears, phobias and anxieties.

Having overcome debilitating phobias himself, Christopher started on the path to becoming a therapist and coach, so he could do for others what he had done for himself. He now has over 20 years experience and, with the launch of this book, readers can gain the benefit of his knowledge to overcome their own fears.

‘Face Your Fears: 7 Steps to Conquering Phobias & Anxiety’ is a practical guide to taking control of your mental wellbeing and treating common phobias, including (but not limited to) fears of flying, spiders, public speaking and heights, as well as claustrophobia, agoraphobia and anxiety.

Website: https://christopherpauljones.com/product/face-your-fears-book/

FOR BIG THINKERS, READERS, AND ANIMAL LOVERS

A choice of books to challenge traditional thinking about animals

If you have a loved one that likes an insightful and challenging book to get their teeth into, where better to turn than the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics. The Centre has a wide range of books covering a variety of topics related to animals, animal protection and animals place in society, including:

Animal Theologians looks at the relationship between religion and animals. It delves into the writings of theologians, of numerous religions, who have looked at the relationship between God and animals.

Price: £25.99

Website: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/animal-theologians-9780197655559?cc=gb&lang=en&

Get 30% off with discount code: AAFLYG6

Animal Ethics and Animal Law has contributions from academics world-wide, exploring ethics and law in relation to animals and how law can (and can’t) protect animals from cruelty and abuse.

Price: £92.00 hardback / £35.00 e-book

Website: https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781666924145/Animal-Ethics-and-Animal-Law

Get 30% off with the code: LXFANDF30

An Ethical Critique of Fur Factory Farming looks at the multimillion-pound fur trade worldwide, which kills over 100 million animals in fur farms annually. The book examines the assurances that the industry gives about why this is acceptable and takes them apart one by one.

Price: £23.99

Website: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-10621-7 /

FOR THE BUDDING PROPERTY DEVELOPER

propertyCEO – A nationwide property development training company that specialises in training new, small-scale developers. So, if your Mother has always dreamt of buying somewhere dilapidated and restoring it to its former glory or converting an old industrial property into residential, and you are looking to get a BIG present, you could treat her to a three-day Fast Track Small-Scale Property Development workshop (held via Zoom).

This costs £1497 +VAT. If that’s a bit outside your budget, you may want to opt for one or more of their three books on the subject: ‘Industrial to residential conversions: The essential guide to converting industrial buildings for profit’, ‘Your own personal time machine’ or ‘The guide to small-scale property development: and the rise of the landlord developer’.

Website: https://propertyceo.co.uk/

https://pceofasttrack.co.uk/infopage/

https://propertyceo.co.uk/books/

FOR MUMS WITH ACHES AND PAINS

PODO Clinic and Workshop – Whether your mum has a few aches and pains, wants to prevent injury, or simply loves her sport and wants to improve performance, PODO’s Christophe Champs is a consultant in Biomechanics and works with clients to help correct postural and biomechanical issues that are causing pain or putting them at risk of injury. A voucher for a consultation with Christophe will mean your mum will be tested in both the moving gait and the still posture. Christophe can then correct misalignment and asymmetry by creating custom-made orthotics to suit her exact needs.

Price: £369 including footwear, biomechanical and postural assessments, gait analysis, one pair of orthotics custom moulded and any further check-ups.

Website: https://www.podo.london/