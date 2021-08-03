Glass Balustrades DIY, based in Houghton Le Spring, provides a select range of stunning, easy to install, value for money stainless steel glass balustrades to all areas in the North East.

Effortless ordering, easy to install, cost effective and they look absolutely stunning.

You can shop online or visit their new showroom to see their range of products in person and speak to an expert.

Nicole Slater, Director said, “We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service and affordable glass balustrades systems.”

Functionality, quality and style assured.

glassbalustradesdiy.co.uk