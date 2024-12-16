GLOBAL BUSINESSES ADOPT ‘PROUD ALLIES’ TRAINING PIONEERED BY TWO NORTH EAST CHARITIES

NGI

‘PROUD ALLIES’, a global workplace training programme created by two North East charities has been updated and relaunched in a bid to combat the rise in anti LGBTQIA+ sentiment, eroding of rights and increased hate crimes across the UK.

The ‘Proud Allies’ training programme, a collaboration between Curious Arts and Northern Pride, has been updated for 2025 and uses data and insights combined with an interactive, creative approach to learning. The team has already delivered courses to over 2000 people across seven countries and have recruited 5 new members of the training team to deliver the growing demand. The charities hope that the launch of this updated programme will drive noticeable change when it comes to creating warm and welcoming spaces and workplaces for LGBTQIA+ people in the UK and internationally.

High-profile clients who have already invested in the ‘Proud Allies’ training include Twitch (Amazon), Sky, Nexus Tyne & Wear Metro, St Oswald’s Hospice, Crafts Council, Engage London and The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria. Bookings for 2025 are already filling up and the team behind the training are urging businesses to take a meaningful look at what inclusivity looks for their teams in 2025.

The training provides a learning experience that increases confidence in supporting and advocating for LGBTQIA+ people and the community and is available for groups from 8 to 16 with bespoke packages offered for larger groups including conference style presentations. Training can be delivered in person or via Zoom using interactive tools to bring the training to life. Morning, afternoon and evening sessions available throughout the year.

Twitch (Amazon) took part in the training in 2024. Speaking about their experience, a representative said. “Curious Arts delivered their Proud Allies Training for our creative & production teams that acknowledged our sizeable LGBTQIA+ community. Opting for bespoke delivery that allowed for an open & positive learning experience which recognised our position as a Europe wide team by providing us with custom made materials for those outside of the UK.”

Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride said, “This training is instrumental for organisations looking to empower and educate their teams when it comes to what it means to be an LGBTQIA+ ally.”

“The training is shaped and presented by a representative team of professionals from the LGBTQIA+ community, including former education professionals and allies from the police force who have varied lived experiences, and has been designed to build confidence in creating safe, inclusive, and welcoming environments for LGBTQIA+ people.”

Proud Allies is an accessible, informative, and interactive learning experience designed to increase awareness and understanding of intersectional communities, culture, and is a practical way for organisations to invest in their employees and demonstrate their commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Ste continued, “The relaunch of the training comes at a challenging time for LGBTQIA+ communities. The training shares the social and political picture of life for LGBTQIA+ people, along with key learning and tools to support teams to be active in their allyship, covering a range of topics, from opening up the basics when it comes to acronyms and inclusive language, exploring how gender identity and expression can empower everyone, whilst also looking to historical milestones and how legislation and activism can impact the creation of safer, more welcoming spaces.”

Speaking about the importance of investment in inclusivity training, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said, “In our North East we won’t accept hate and discrimination and the Proud Allies training is equipping organisations with positive and effective tools so they can create inclusive environments that make the region a safe and welcoming place to live, visit and do business. It is encouraging to see organisations from across the world looking to the North East to understand what it means to commit to equity, diversity and inclusion in a meaningful way.

“We have a thriving tourism and hospitality sector here in the North East and the region has a fantastic reputation for being friendly and hospitable place to visit. With millions of people experiencing what the North East has to offer each year, we have a responsibility to make sure that every single one of them enjoys the same exceptional welcome, and this training empowers every organisation to do just that.”

Whilst suitable for all organisations who are committed to championing LGBTQIA+ inclusion, there are added benefits for those working in public-facing roles, front of the house, customer service, marketing, HR, management teams, and board members or trustees. Sessions can be delivered in-person or online, for a small team or an entire company.

Proud Allies training is available from £1100 +VAT for a course for 16 people, with discounts for block bookings and for qualifying organisations. For more information visit www.northern-pride.com/training or email training@npride.org.uk