GLOBAL energy company ENGIE has moved into a new Tyneside office after expanding its customer services team.

The French multinational corporation operates in a number of fields including renewable energies, energy solutions, and thermal energy – and is fully committed to accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral world.

The Customer Service Team for the company’s Energy Supply UK Division has recently moved into new offices at Hoults Yard, Byker.

When first established in Newcastle in 2018, the team was six strong – it’s now up to 30.

Ruth Williamson, Head of Customer Service, explained: “The growth of our Frontline Customer Service Team reflects growth across the company. The team services our valued SME and microbusiness customers, and can have up to 500 interactions a day – via telephone or email.

“We needed more space for our team and were looking for a central location with good transport links. We also wanted somewhere a bit different – we didn’t want a corporate feel to our workspace.

“Hoults Yard fits the bill perfectly,” she added.

The team deals with queries or requests of support from customers, if further support is needed the Newcastle team will liaise with the company’s back office support teams in Leeds.

Post Covid, the Customer Service advisors work a hybrid model – office-based for two days a week and working from home for the remainder.

“Although what often happens is that quite a few people come in for more than their two days because they like the atmosphere on the Yard,” added Ruth.

Hoults Yard is owned and operated by HyHubs, who also owns Haylofts in Haymarket, Newcastle and Hypoint on Saltmeadows Road, Gateshead. For more information, go to www.hyhubs.com