GMI Construction Group is about to start work on a £30m contract to construct 362,600 sq. ft of commercial units as part of the first phase of the Hillthorn Business Park development at Washington, near Sunderland.

Appointed lead contractor by client Legal & General, it is due to complete the seven units, ranging in size from 21,000 sq. ft to 83,000 sq. ft, by September 2022.

It is part of a £60m two-phased development designed to stimulate economic growth by supporting the needs of industrial, advanced manufacturing, storage, and distribution businesses in the area.

Hilthorn Business Park is expected to create 1,600 jobs once fully completed by 2023 and will complement the adjacent International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) and Turbine Business Park.

The units, designed by commercial architecture specialist Hale, will be sited on land west of Infiniti Drive, and provide a range of light industrial and storage distribution uses.

GMI Construction Group, one of the largest independent construction companies in the North and the Midlands, is committed to employing the majority of the project’s subcontractors from the North East – ranging from those involved in the earthworks, to cladding suppliers, and right across the trades.

The building and construction services company also completed phases I and III of the adjacent state-of-the-art distribution centres at Turbine Business Park, operated by logistics provider Vantec Europe. This involved the successful construction of two distribution centres of 422,000 sq. ft and 436,000 sq. ft in size.

It has also constructed the 126,278 sq. ft Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing Park (CESAM), part of IAMP. A joint venture between Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside Council, with Henry Boot Developments as delivery partner, it will provide research, development, and training facilities for businesses across the North East region.

Lee Powell, GMI Construction Group’s divisional managing director, said: “Hillthorn Business Park is the latest in several recent North East projects that we have been excited to be involved in, all designed to bring jobs and prosperity to the area.

“Not only is GMI Construction Group playing its part creating the facilities and infrastructure necessary to deliver economic growth, but as a company we are committed to using local suppliers and subcontractors whenever possible.

“This allows us to ensure the construction process itself makes a valuable contribution to the local economy while also encouraging skills development and education opportunities.”