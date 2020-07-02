Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, has joined the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme that helps assist individuals with hidden disabilities to feel more confident to complete everyday tasks.

The scheme is popular across the whole of the UK and has been adopted by lots of businesses from Tesco and Sainsbury’s to smaller independent businesses.

Go North East is the first bus operator in the North East to join the scheme, which has also been adopted in the region for travel by rail operator LNER and Newcastle Airport, helping people with ‘hidden’ conditions such as autism, hearing loss and multiple sclerosis.

By wearing the lanyard or using one of the sunflower cards, it lets people discreetly know that the customer may need some extra assistance, patience or time when travelling.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We’re delighted to get on board with the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme.

“Living with a hidden disability can make daily life more demanding for many people, but it can be difficult for others to recognise, acknowledge or understand the challenges faced.

“This is the latest addition to the extensive awareness training our colleagues receive, which includes work with the likes of the Alzheimer’s Society and RNIB.

“By wearing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyard or using the cards, customers can discreetly let our drivers know that they may need additional support, help or a little more time.”

Paul White, CEO at the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme, added: “We are very excited that Go North East is the first bus operator in the North East to join the scheme.

“This will be hugely beneficial to support the wearers of the Sunflower whilst travelling on their network.”

To find out more about the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme, visit hiddendisabilitiesstore.com.