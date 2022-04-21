Go North East bus drivers from the company’s Deptford depot in Sunderland recently visited Donwell House Care Home in Washington to say thank you to one of its most well-known customers.

For as long as can be remembered, Dorothy Mould has been putting smiles on the faces of Go North East bus drivers by providing them with sweets and other gifts as she regularly boarded the Cityrider 56 service.

In recent months, Dorothy had not been spotted making her usual journeys, and the driving team managed to find out that she had moved into the care home in Washington.

As a thank you for Dorothy’s kindness over the years, the Deptford, Sunderland, based depot team organised a collection to show their appreciation.

Two Go North East bus drivers, Chris Ogilvie and Tony Emmerson, went along to visit Dorothy on behalf of the team with a large bouquet of flowers and the remainder of the collection to say thank you for all the gifts.

Commenting on the visit, Chris Ogilvie said: “We were delighted to go and visit Dorothy and say thank you for her kindness over the years.

“It was always a pleasure to see her out and about, and she always brightened up the day with her cheerful personality.”

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, added: “Bus services are at the heart of so many communities, so it was great to see what our team in Sunderland had organised for Dorothy.

“She has clearly had a lasting impact on our driving team, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to both Dorothy and our colleagues for their generosity.”