On Friday night, Go North East hosted its 70th Long Service Awards dinner to celebrate colleagues who had reached 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service.

The awards, which had been delayed in recent years due to the pandemic, celebrated 196 team members who’d reached their milestones in 2019, 2020 and 2021, together totalling an astonishing 6,185 years with the region’s largest bus company.

Held at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead, the night was hosted by the company’s managing director, Martijn Gilbert.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the celebration included drinks, a three-course dinner, and musical entertainment.

Commenting on the evening, Martijn Gilbert said: “It was great to finally get together and celebrate the commitment and loyal service of our workforce.

“It’s amazing to see team members that have dedicated so much of their lives to the company, be it our drivers on the frontline or support teams behind the scenes, they all do an excellent job helping to keep the region moving.”