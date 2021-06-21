Last week, Go North East hosted ‘Everyone Matters Week’ for its team members, to celebrate, and prompt discussion about, diversity, inclusivity, mental health and wellbeing.

The week was organised by Go North East’s One Team GNE Champions, who represent 2,000 colleagues from all depot locations across different roles.

Launched last Autumn, One Team GNE aims to get colleagues working better together, both with each other and with the communities the company serves by focussing on matters relating to inclusivity, diversity, health and wellbeing.

The initiative addresses six key themes selected by members of its workforce – mental health and wellbeing; disability and inclusion; community engagement; gender equality; ethnicity; and LGBTQ+.

Go North East’s ‘Everyone Matters Week’ was the latest set of activities that have been delivered as part of the colleague led initiative.

During the week of celebration, each team member at the region’s largest bus company received an informative programme booklet containing information about each of the key themes and some helpful tips and guidance on matters such as healthy living and mental health and wellbeing.

Throughout the week, there were live talks with external speakers, including Show Racism the Red Card, Newcastle Carers and Quality First Family Support.

Videos were also produced by One Team GNE Champions on different topics, as were profiles on colleagues in different parts of the company. The week was rounded off with a fancy-dress day and a social event for all colleagues.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We’re committed to ensuring we have a modern, supportive, inclusive and diverse working environment here at Go North East.

“Over the past year a team of champions from our colleague led One Team GNE initiative have been working hard on a series of events and activities that raise awareness around key themes which they chose to work on, as well as putting forward ideas for changes to policies and processes that can make the company an even better place to work.

“The idea for Everyone Matters Week came from one of the early One Team GNE Champion meetings, so it’s fantastic to see this delivered last week after a lot of hard work in preparing a week long programme that was truly inclusive for everyone in encouraging colleagues to think more about inclusivity and diversity matters, and how we can all work together to create an even more supportive and positive team culture.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our guest speakers, our OneTeam GNE Champions and all colleagues that played a role in making the action-packed week a success.”