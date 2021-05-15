Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, is launching a £1 evening single fare offer to help give the local economy a boost and encourage more people back onto buses.

The new, money-saving promotional fare will be available from Saturday 15 May, in readiness for the country unlocking further and will be available until further notice.

The £1 fare will be valid for any single journey on any Go North East bus after 7pm each evening, so whether you are heading out for a nice meal, meeting friends for drinks, or just simply needing to get from A to B, the new fare provides an affordable way of travelling.

The evening single fare can be bought on the bus or in advance on Go North East’s new app. If buying on board then payment with a contactless bankcard is preferred, but cash for the ‘exact fare’ can also be used.

Go North East services have been back to a full span of timetables since last month, so there has never been a better time to get back on board.

Its comprehensive network of buses provide evening services in all major areas, including many buses late into the night with most towns having bus departures until at least 11pm.

Buses are subject to extra cleaning, including the use of hospital grade products, and there are hand sanitisers on board too for added safe travel reassurance.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We’re looking forward to further unlocking and some sense of normality returning to the world around us.

“Our buses are here and ready to play their part in getting people around safely and affordably, helping to reconnect our towns, cities and local communities.

“We know that that the night-time economy has been particularly impacted by the pandemic, so we hope that by introducing this promotional £1 fare we can help support local businesses across the region, by making it easy and more affordable to get out and about and enjoy the evenings.

“We’re looking forward to seeing new and familiar faces back on board our clean and safe to use buses.”

To find out more about Go North East, and for the latest safety and travel tips, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.