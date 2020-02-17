Earlier this month, during National Apprenticeship Week, Go North East’s Zoe Gibbons scooped the Customer Service Apprentice of the Year accolade at Gateshead College’s annual Edge Awards.

Zoe, 23, from Gateshead, is one of the bus operator’s rising stars, having recently completed her customer service level 3 qualification, following on from her apprenticeship, and is now a full-time member of Go North East’s award-winning customer services team.

Just last year, the team were named Dream Team of the Year at the North East Contact Centre Awards, beating entries from three major employers in Sage, AXA and LNER and also scooped the Team of the Year award at the company’s internal Team GNE Awards.

Commenting on her Edge Awards win, Zoe said: “I was delighted to be recognised by Gateshead College as Customer Service Apprentice of the Year.

“My friend and colleague, Sarah, won the same award last year, so it shows that apprenticeships at Go North East have a proven track record.

“I’d like to thank the team and my assessor, Olivia Dixon, at Gateshead College for all of their help and making this win possible.”

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, added: “Zoe is a shining example of how well our apprenticeships work and is an instrumental part of our award-winning customer services team. I’m looking forward to seeing her career flourish over the years to come.

“We’re committed to investing in and developing our team, including the many young people who are attracted to work for us through our apprenticeship scheme, as well as driving and engineering roles, giving them the opportunities to build successful careers.”

