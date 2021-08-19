Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, proudly supported the Mr Gay England and Mx Drag England finals this weekend at Alnwick Garden.

In partnership with Pride Radio, Alnwick Garden billed this event as a family-friendly ‘Gay Day’, and Go North East helped by transporting to the finalists to the event which took place on Saturday.

The event itself took part at the top of the impressive water cascade, with the Duchess of Northumberland being one of the star judges, alongside local TV celebrity Pam Royle, MP Emma Lewell-Buck, and Boulevard star Danni Dee.

Go North East transported the finalists on its very own rainbow bus, with colleagues then spending time engaging with visitors and people having their photos taken with the bus, which was also bedecked with rainbow flags and bunting.

The bus company additionally supported the build-up to the event on Pride radio too.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: We’re very proud to have played a part in the day, providing support on the day and transport for everyone to the event from Newcastle with our diversity branded bus.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the colleagues that gave up their weekend to attend and a massive congratulations to the winners who are all helping to champion and celebrate the diversity in our region.”