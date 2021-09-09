Tomorrow (Friday 10th September), Go North East will be showing its support for local charity If U Care Share by going ‘Inside Out’ on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The annual initiative aims to get more people talking about mental health and suicide, with the North East based charity doing a lot of work around mental health support, suicide prevention and supporting families affected by suicide.

On the day, the region’s largest bus company will be asking colleagues to wear an item of clothing inside out, or use the hashtag #AskMeWhy, with the aim of getting more people talking about these sensitive issues.

Team members will also be encouraged to make a donation to If U Care Share, in support of the important work they do.

This initiative comes ahead of Go North East launching its internal Mental Health Ambassador programme.

These ambassadors will be a point-of-contact within workplaces for colleagues to talk to in confidence. Ambassadors will be there to listen without judgement, and signpost to other people or organisations if necessary.

The company will also be distributing information booklets to its management team to support colleagues with their mental health.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director of Go North East, said: “Supporting local charity If U Care Share on World Suicide Prevention Day is an important part of our company’s efforts to get more of our workforce talking about mental health.

“In recent months, we’ve been training Mental Health Ambassadors throughout the company, and will shortly be launching the programme to help support our colleagues further.

“Please join us by going ‘Inside Out’ and getting people talking about mental health.”

To find out more about If U Care Share and the support they offer, visit www.ifucareshare.co.uk.