This Sunday, 25 July, the region’s largest bus operator, Go North East, will be throwing open the doors at its Gateshead Riverside bus depot for a free entry open day event joined with the nearby Metrocentre Bus Rally.

Held in the Coach Park at the Metrocentre, the North East Bus Preservation Trust’s usual annual event returns with a display of vintage and modern buses.

This year, for the first time, Go North East will also host an associated event at its nearby depot, with a free shuttle bus service linking the two sites.

Open between 10am and 4pm, Go North East will be showing a display of its latest buses, demonstrating one of its state-of-the-art Voltra fully electric buses.

Also, in partnership with manufacturer Scania, will be displaying the very latest generation ‘Fencer’ single deck bus alongside the official handover of the UK’s first Scania Omnicity bus dating from 2002 to a group of bus preservationists who are acquiring the vehicle from the company.

There will be a selection of stalls at the event, including Masquette selling their range of popular transport memorabilia, sales of a special Go North East brands book and other Go North East merchandise.

The events at both sites will be open between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, with a frequent free shuttle bus operating between the two.

No parking is available on site, but the Metrocentre is serviced by frequent buses from across the region, including the frequent X66 bus from Gateshead Interchange that also passes the Riverside depot.