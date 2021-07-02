Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, has teamed up with The Great Run Company to get this year’s Great North 10k underway.

The bus company will be in attendance with one of its electric Voltra buses, which operate around Gateshead and Newcastle, at the start of the race and will give a ‘toot’ of the horn to set the runners off.

Renowned for a relaxed and fun atmosphere, the Great North 10k route features the infamous ‘Slog on the Tyne’, the brand-new ‘Saturation Station, and an exclusively Geordie music zone named ‘Toon Tunes’.

The run is expected to be completed by 1,500 participants, who get to take in the beautiful views of Newcastle and Gateshead’s most famous landmarks, along with an iconic ending inside Gateshead International Stadium for their own grandstand finish.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with The Great Run Company as we provide transport and baggage buses for the Great North Run each year, so we were delighted to be offered the opportunity to be part of the start at such an iconic event this weekend.

“Our electric buses run in and around Gateshead and Newcastle day in, day out, so it’s a perfect fit for a great event that takes in the sights and delights of the area.”

Sharon Angel, the Great North 10k event director, added: “We can’t wait to see our runners back on the start line this Sunday.

“It’s been nearly two years since we’ve seen high-fives at the finish and runners wearing their medals with pride, so the thrill of being part of a big running event and the unbeatable feeling of crossing the stadium finish line, will be even more special this year.”

The Great North 10k is accessible for everyone, whether they are seasoned club runners, or people taking part in their first ever event, and there’s still time to sign up.

To find out more about Go North East and the Great North 10k, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk/great-north-10k.