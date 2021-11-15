Go North East has today unveiled a remembrance poppy display to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

For 100 years, the Royal British Legion has supported members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, as well as veterans and their families.

To mark the occasion, the region’s largest bus company has unveiled a display at Gateshead Interchange that is adorned with knitted and homemade poppies, remembering all those who have served, sacrificed, and changed our world.

Over 2,000 poppies have been kindly provided by people from right across the North East and beyond, following an appeal earlier in the year from Go North East for volunteers to knit and post them in. Pictures and handmade poppies were also created by the 1st Winlaton Brownies and Guides.

Go North East pays tribute with its ‘thank you’ poppy bus that runs across the region all-year-round, and is also offering free travel to veterans and members of the armed forces on Remembrance Sunday when they show their ID.

Go North East team members will additionally observe the two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday, with buses pulling over where it is safe to do so.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers across the region and beyond who answered our craft call and made the poppies for the display.

“We’ve been truly blown away by the amount of people that have got involved and made the display possible.”

John Gordon, a bus station supervisor for Go North East, came up with the idea of doing something special for the Poppy Appeal centenary.

John, a Royal Artillery veteran himself, gets involved with raising money for the Poppy Appeal every year and also helps run the 12 Regiment Royal Artillery Veteran’s Fund which provides military-style funerals for veterans who have passed away.

John said: “The Poppy Appeal is one that is close to my heart. I’ve been absolutely blown away by how our customers and the public have contributed to this project. I’m also very grateful to colleagues who’ve helped put the display together in their own time, this really means a lot, not just to me, but to the many veterans who work at Go North East.”

If you would like to donate to the Poppy Appeal, you can do so in person at Good Brews whilst visiting the display, or online at www.britishlegion.org.uk.