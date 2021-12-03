Following its success last year, with thousands of people lining the streets to wave at Santa and his helpers, Go North East is bringing back its magical open-top Santa bus to help spread some Christmas cheer.

The region’s largest bus company will be running the tour each day from 15 December right up until 23 December.

The bus has been decorated with Christmas lighting that has been kindly donated by Parkside Community Centre again this year, and of course will feature Santa and his elves.

Just like last year, the Santa bus tour will not stop at any of the locations but will be moving slow enough to get your photos and videos.

Santa tracker

This year, you will be able to go one step further with Go North East’s very own Santa tracker – simply download the Go North East app and track the bus in real-time moving across the region’s villages, towns and cities.

Go North East Santa bus tour – locations, timetables and maps

The schedule is subject to change

Commenting on the tour, Go North East’s commercial director, Stephen King, said: “We’re delighted to be spreading some festive cheer again this year.

“We were blown away by how popular the Santa bus open-top tour was last year, and we can’t wait to get started again, seeing all those smiling faces as we pass through the region’s villages, towns and cities.”