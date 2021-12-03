Following its success last year, with thousands of people lining the streets to wave at Santa and his helpers, Go North East is bringing back its magical open-top Santa bus to help spread some Christmas cheer.
The region’s largest bus company will be running the tour each day from 15 December right up until 23 December.
The bus has been decorated with Christmas lighting that has been kindly donated by Parkside Community Centre again this year, and of course will feature Santa and his elves.
Just like last year, the Santa bus tour will not stop at any of the locations but will be moving slow enough to get your photos and videos.
Don’t forget to share them on social media using #GNESantaBus.
Santa tracker
This year, you will be able to go one step further with Go North East’s very own Santa tracker – simply download the Go North East app and track the bus in real-time moving across the region’s villages, towns and cities.
Go North East Santa bus tour – locations, timetables and maps
- Wednesday 15 December – Concord, Usworth, Lingey Lane, Leam Lane, Felling Square, Heworth, Felling, Gateshead, Bensham, Whickham, Swalwell Estate, Dunston, Metrocentre, Swalwell, Winlaton and Blaydon – view timetable and map
- Thursday 16 December – Houghton-le-Spring, Hetton-le-Hole, Low Moorsley, Easington Lane, South Hetton, Easington Village, Peterlee, Horden, Easington Colliery, Murton, Seaham, New Seaham, Ryhope, Grangetown and Sunderland Stockton Road – view timetable and map
- Friday 17 December – Sulgrave, Concord, Blackfell, Oxclose, Lambton Village, Ayton, Rickleton, Harraton, Washington Galleries, Washington Village, Barmston, Peel Retail Park, Castletown, Hylton Castle, Town End Farm and Southwick – view timetable and map
- Saturday 18 December – Newcastle, Coast Road, Hadrian Park, New York, Whitley Bay, Monkseaton, Earsdon, Shiremoor, South Gosforth, Walker, Walkergate, Wallsend, Howdon, Percy Main, North Shields, Tynemouth and Billy Mill – view timetable and map
- Sunday 19 December – Newcastle, Denton Burn, Swalwell, Winlaton Mill, Rowlands Gill, High Spen, Blackhall Mill, Chopwell, Blaydon, Ryton, Crawcrook, Prudhoe, Stocksfield, Riding Mill, Corbridge, Hexham, Castleside, Derwentside College, Dipton, Flint Hill, Burnopfield, Sunniside, Team Valley, Kibblesworth, Ouston and Perkinsville – view timetable and map
- Monday 20 December – Durham, Neville’s Cross, Brandon, New Brancepeth, Langley Park, Witton Gilbert, Sacriston, Plawsworth, Chester-le-Street, Barley Mow, Birtley, Angel of the North, Low Fell and Gateshead – view timetable and map
- Tuesday 21 December – Boldon, Whiteleas Estate, Fellgate, Jarrow, Hebburn, Lukes Lane Estate, Heworth, Felling Square, Wrekenton and Springwell – view timetable and map
- Wednesday 22 December – Barnes Park, East Herrington, Silksworth, Tunstall Village, Pennywell, Sunderland, Fulwell, Seaburn, Whitburn, South Shields, Chichester and Cleadon – view timetable and map
- Thursday 23 December – Sunderland, Shiney Row, Bournmoor, Great Lumley, Chester-le-Street, Pelton, Grange Villa, Stanley, Annfield Plain, Greencroft, Leadgate, Bridgehill, Blackhill, Consett, Delves Lane, Lanchester, Witton Gilbert, Durham, Gilesgate and Carrville – view timetable and map
The schedule is subject to change – follow Go North East’s Facebook and Twitter pages, and the dedicated Go North East Santa Bus Facebook page for the latest updates.
Commenting on the tour, Go North East’s commercial director, Stephen King, said: “We’re delighted to be spreading some festive cheer again this year.
“We were blown away by how popular the Santa bus open-top tour was last year, and we can’t wait to get started again, seeing all those smiling faces as we pass through the region’s villages, towns and cities.”