Gold-Standard Emergency Care Arrives in North London with New Urgent Care Centre

The new London Urgent Care Centre opens to offer:

Affordable consultations at just £99 per visit

Rapid triage – patients seen by senior doctors within 20 minutes

Comprehensive services including X-Ray and MRI, 24/7 emergency dental, on-the-spot prescriptions, diagnostics, and health checks

Day Surgery offering

Child-friendly care – the only urgent care centre of its kind in the area to treat children as well as adults

Five-star environment with modern treatment rooms and tranquil gardens for a calmer patient experience

With A&E’s stretched to breaking point, the new London Urgent Care Centre at Chase Lodge Hospital in Mill Hill is set to disrupt the UK healthcare landscape with an affordable, fast-track alternative.

Founded by a team of highly experienced medics with extensive backgrounds in emergency medicine, the centre – the only one of its kind to treat both adults and children (over the age of 1 year) delivers rapid, walk-in care without appointments at just £99.

Patients will be treated for a wide range of conditions, including minor injuries, respiratory issues, infections, and wound care, while also benefiting from immediate imaging, blood tests, diagnostics, routine health checks, and urgent prescriptions. The centre’s opening complements the services already available at Chase Lodge Hospital, including a newly launched Day Surgery Unit for consultant-led, private surgical procedures.

With London’s A&E departments stretched to breaking point, urgent care services have never been more needed. Overcrowding, staffing shortages, and record patient numbers mean that only a fraction of patients are seen within the four-hour target, and many face waits exceeding 12 hours. Hospitals are increasingly resorting to ‘corridor care’, where patients are treated in hallways due to lack of beds, while staff face extraordinary pressures, high nurse vacancy rates, and rising incidents of violence. These challenges underscore the urgent need for innovative, high-quality, and affordable urgent care solutions.

The London Urgent Care Centre meets this need by offering immediate walk-in assessment, with patients triaged within 20 minutes by senior emergency medicine doctors. On-site diagnostics, including blood tests, MRI, X-Ray, and ultrasound imaging, deliver results within the hour. More serious cases are referred as needed, while those requiring specialist care can access in-house consultants and operating theatres for day patient procedures. Continuity of care is ensured through close collaboration with GPs and consultants at Chase Lodge Hospital, providing patients with a clear clinical pathway.

In contrast to the hectic atmosphere of traditional A&Es, the London Urgent Care Centre offers a welcoming, patient-focused environment, from inviting reception and waiting areas to state-of-the-art treatment rooms and a tranquil garden designed to create a calmer, less stressful experience.

Dr Andre van Nierop, Co-Founder of London Urgent Care Centre, explained: “With NHS emergency departments, particularly in London, under immense pressure and patients facing long waits, the need for private, affordable urgent care in the UK has never been greater. At just £99 per consultation, we deliver rapid, expert care in a calm, patient-focused environment, without the delays and stress of traditional A&E.

“As a pioneering initiative, London Urgent Care is built on a flexible model that could, in time, be adapted to meet the needs of communities nationwide. Our immediate priority remains providing exceptional local care, but we recognise the wider potential for this approach to reshape urgent care delivery across the UK.”

The centre also provides a 24/7 emergency dental service, on-the-spot prescriptions, health checks such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes screening, sports and school physicals, wound care including stitch removal and burns treatment, infection management, and same-day diagnostics and referrals.

For more information go to:

www.londonurgentcarecentre.com / www.chaselodgehospital.com