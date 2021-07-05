Gold standard employer Outcomes First Group (OFG), innovators in education and care and the UK’s leading provider of children’s services, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved a place in the Super Large Category for the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women ranking1. Suzanne Robson, Group HR Director at Outcomes First Group is thrilled, “It was only last year OFG was for the second year running ranked Great Place to Work certified™ Nov 2020 – Nov 2021.”

Employees were invited to take part in the Great Place to Work nationwide survey of workplace cultures and people practices – and give their opinion on what it is like to work for Outcomes First Group. The Group met the award specifications required to be considered for the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women ranking – a minimum of 25% women in the workforce and a minimum of 25% women in higher positions such as Supervisors, Managers and Executive/Senior Managers. Most importantly it exceeded the Trust Index thresholds for its female population and 80%+ confidence levels for data from its female workforce.

Last year, in the Great Place to Work Awards survey of its male and female employees:

95% agreed people – are treated fairly regardless of their race

92% agreed people are treated fairly regardless of their gender

88% said their work has special meaning and that it is not “just a job”

87% agreed that when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.

Commenting on the award Suzanne Robson, said, “We are really proud of everyone in our team and like a lot of businesses in this sector we rely on female employees in all areas of the organisation. Approximately 70% of our employees are female and this is replicated in our management population with women taking up a similar number of management roles across all disciplines throughout the business. We are working hard on building a strong female talent pipeline to secure our future for those we care for and educate and to continue to make Outcomes First Group a fully inclusive workplace.”

Outcomes First Group is passionate about employing dedicated caring individuals and is always looking for new people to join its exemplary team – in care, education, clinical professional support, social work and a whole range of support function roles – all of whom play a vital part in the success of the Group. To learn more about Outcomes First Group or to apply to join the team please visit www.outcomesfirstgroup.co.uk/join-our-family.