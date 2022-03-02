Gold standard employer Outcomes First Group (OFG), innovators in education and care and the UK’s leading provider of children’s services, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved a place in the Super Large Category for the UK’s Best WorkplacesTM for Wellbeing 20221. Sharon Platts, Chief People Officer of Outcomes First Group is delighted, “This is the fourth time we have been ranked in the Best WorkplacesTM Awards. We have previously been ranked in the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women 2021 Awards and in Great Place to Work certified™ for two consecutive years – Nov 2020 – Nov 2021 and Nov 2019 – Nov 2020.”

Employees were invited to take part in the Best Workplaces1 nationwide survey on their holistic experiences of wellbeing at work – and share their opinions about being part of the team at Outcomes First Group. The survey asked employees to comment on how their workplace supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. The results showed that:

85% felt – My work has special meaning: this is not “just a job”

81% felt – People care about each other here

81% felt – I feel I make a difference here

80% felt – I can be myself here

Quotes shared by OFG employees included:

“My Head of Service is totally supportive and checks in regularly around my work-life balance.”

“I’m so lucky to have the direct team I line manage – they all genuinely look out for each other and for me, as I do in return for them.”

“My Safeguarding Lead is always ensuring that I am getting enough support for my own wellbeing and work-life balance.”

“My Deputy Headteacher checks in on me every day just to have a quick catch up.”

Commenting on the award, Sharon Platts, explained, “I’m absolutely thrilled that we have received this recognition. Over the last two years, we have invested heavily in providing support and enabling our leaders to place colleague wellbeing at the heart of our organisation. Whilst I’m obviously proud of our achievement, the wellbeing of everyone is always at the front of my mind and will continue to be a key focus for everyone across Outcomes First Group, not just by focussing on the big things, but the little things too. Often, checking in on someone’s wellbeing is simply about asking how they are, letting them know we care and having the confidence to talk openly about it.”

1 Super Large Category – 1001+ employees