Born electric Farizon SV large van to debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2025

All-new born electric Farizon SV will be on public display for the first time at the CV Show

Farizon stand 5C114 in Hall 5 will see first UK appearance of the SV’s largest L3 H3 variant

CV Show takes place from 29 April to 1 May 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham

With order books now open, first deliveries of Farizon SV are expected in Q2 2025

London, 12 March 2025: The Farizon SV will make its public debut at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show at the NEC in Birmingham from 29 April to 1 May. As well as the L1 H1 and L2 H2 versions, exclusive first drives for which took place at Millbrook last month, Farizon will showcase the largest L3 H3 version for the very first time. A high-tech stand designed around visitors will reflect the core values of Farizon while offering a new, immersive experience.

Now available to order, with prices starting at £45,000 OTR (plus VAT), the Farizon SV is available in five different size combinations: L1 H1, L1 H2, L2 H2, L2 H3 and L3 H3.

The all-new born electric Farizon SV features a host of advanced innovations, including drive-by-wire technology, a unique b-pillarless design and cell-to-pack battery packaging, which combine to deliver market-leading cargo capacity, payload, range and a ultra-low loading height.

A single highly-specified trim level includes several premium features as standard, including a payload monitoring system, heated seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, 360-degree surround view, and a comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems. The SV has earned the top Platinum rating from Euro NCAP.

The model line-up includes the option of a 67 kWh or an 83 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with a 106 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery available for the L3 H3 model. One efficient, all-electric powertrain is available which produces 170 kW (231 PS) of power and 336 Nm of torque. The SV is rated to tow up to two tonnes with a braked trailer.

Established in 2016, Farizon is the commercial vehicle division of Geely, China’s largest private vehicle manufacturer. The Farizon SV is being introduced to the UK by Jameel Motors UK, a London-based automotive distribution business and part of Jameel Motors.

Tom Carney, Managing Director, Jameel Motors UK said: “Launching the Farizon SV at the Commercial Vehicle Show is another milestone as we look to establish the brand in the market and the van itself as a new benchmark. We look forward to introducing the L3 H3 for the first time, and to sharing our latest developments as we move quickly to help more fleets and users benefit from the true real-world practical benefits enabled by cutting edge tech.”