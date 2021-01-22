Polish off your 9 irons and get ready for a fantastic day of golf at the Grace House Annual Golf Day on Friday 11th June, kindly sponsored once again by WL Distillery

This year our event takes place at the beautiful Ramside Golf Club playing England’s newest golf course, the Cathedral Course. The Cathedral Course has been built on rolling countryside between the villages of Belmont and Pittington with breath-taking natural features including ridges, becks, and valleys. The course extends out over a broad hilltop with views of Durham Cathedral and as far afield as the Angel of the North in Gateshead, before dropping down into a valley and rising again to return to the parkland estate where its closing holes end back at the clubhouse and hotel.

Scott Wilson Laing from WL Distillery said “WL Distillery is delighted to be supporting the Grace House Golf Day for a second year. The event last year was a great success considering everything going on and this year will be even better.”

Corporate Fundraiser Laura Jane Forbes said “We are thrilled to have the support of WL Distillery again this year and we are looking forward to a fantastic event at the beautiful Ramside Golf Club. Last years event was a bit different due to all the restrictions that were in place, but we are confident that this year’s Golf Day will be another successful event for Grace House. We know lots of golfers are ready to get back out on the green so we would advise you to book your team early so you don’t miss out on a great day!”

Entry for a team of 4 is £350 and this includes breakfast on arrival, 18 holes followed by a delicious 2 course meal and trophy presentation. There will be plenty of opportunities to network with fellow golfers and build lasting business relationships whilst supporting a fantastic local charity.

For more information or to book a team email Laura on lf@gracehouse.co.uk or call 0191 435 2085.