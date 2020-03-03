Newcastle based healthcare marketing communications specialists, Onyx Health are highlighting the need to invest in the region’s future creative talent and the benefits of their graduate scheme, as part of National Careers Week 2020.

National Careers Week aims to celebrate the importance of careers guidance and inspire young people to get focused on their career path. Creative careers are particularly important in the North East, where the sector employs 15,250 people and contributes double the national average to the regional economy[1].

As part of their graduate scheme, Onyx Health have worked in collaboration with leading North East universities Sunderland, Northumbria and Newcastle to nurture the region’s top creative talent. The universities provide the agency with a helping hand towards salary costs, in exchange for graduates learning the ropes in the fast-paced world of agency life.

Onyx Health have successfully recruited across all areas of the agency through the scheme, with many successful candidates going on to become rising stars in the agency.

Recent success stories include Digital Strategist Ryan Gibson, Account Manager Beth Clark and Junior Designer Chloe Hogg, who have progressed through the ranks of the agency since starting out in graduate level positions. They came from a diverse range of academic backgrounds; Ryan is a Nottinghamshire native who studied Advertising and Design at Sunderland University, Beth is a wordsmith with a degree in English Language from Northumbria University and Chloe is a creative spirit with a first-class degree in Graphic Design from Northumbria University.

Onyx Health have grown rapidly over the past year and have exciting new roles in the pipeline to support their growth projections. The agency encourages ambitious young graduates with creative flair and an entrepreneurial spirit to get in touch.

Commenting on the importance of graduate retention, Managing Director Karen Winterhalter said,

“At Onyx Health we believe in investing in the future of the region’s creative talent. Many of our former graduates have progressed to become key players within the agency, taking their careers to the next level and adding value to the business.

The graduates of today are the communications leaders of tomorrow, attracting top talent to stay in the region after finishing university is vital to keep the North East creative sector nationally competitive. The door is always open here at Onyx Health for any young graduate who wants a career in the creative industries and isn’t afraid of a challenge.”

