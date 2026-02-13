‘Oversimplified’ social media ban for under 16s won’t protect children, expert warns

A legal expert has warned that banning under 16s from social media is an ‘oversimplified’ approach that won’t protect children from online risks.

The government’s plan to introduce an ‘Australia-style’ law for anyone 15 and below is still under consultation.

But one law specialist says it can be a useful tool for young people, and moderators and parents should have more involvement in children’s safety online before platforms are taken away from teens.

Jessica Wilson, managing director of Eventum Legal, said: ”There are many benefits to social media. Some teenagers rely on social media as their only way to interact with others, build friendships and escape from issues they may be having at home.

“It can also be a helpful tool for youths seeking help and support for various reasons. But the web is the wild west and proper guidance is needed to ensure they stay safe – and out of trouble.

“Support should come from parents and guardians having open conversations about social media use, schools continuing to inform young people of the dangers online and platforms doing far more to prevent harmful content from reaching young users.”

Peers in the House of Lords recently voted in favour of an amendment that would require such a ban if the related bill passes.

However, Ms Wilson believes the rules won’t protect children and many would find other ways to stay connected online.

She said: “Age restrictions are not always reliable. Young people are likely to find a way to access it despite a ban.

“The aim should be to make social media a safe place for all and parents can help young people understand online risks.”

The legal expert said open conversations about online access should be happening regularly at home.

Ms Wilson explained: “Parents don’t need to be experts on every social media trend, but they should be familiar with the platforms their children are using so they can have informed conversations. Understanding the basics makes it far easier to spot potential risks.

“Conversations should be non-judgemental – asking questions rather than making accusations – and families should agree clear boundaries around screen time and privacy settings together.

“It’s also vital that children understand the emotional and legal consequences of their online behaviour.

“Many don’t realise how quickly situations can escalate, that online actions can have serious real-world consequences, or that their digital footprint can last far longer than they expect.

“Trolling, arguments with friends or sharing images across messages and platforms may feel harmless at the time, but once content is posted or shared it can quickly go further than intended.

“Children need to know they have a trusted adult they can turn to whenever something doesn’t feel right.”