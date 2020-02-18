Thirteen Homes, the private market for sale arm of Thirteen – the largest housing association in the North East – is celebrating being given the go-ahead to start work on its first housing development.

Thirteen Homes is planning to build around 300 new homes across the North East for sale over the next five years and has recently secured planning permission for the Howards Green development. The homes will be a mix of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom homes which will be available as an outright sale, part exchange and help to buy.

Howards Green is the first phase of an exciting development at West Park Garden Village, Darlington. The name was chosen to recognise Ebenezer Howard who was the founder of the Garden City movement – a movement which has been reflected in the concept and values of West Park Garden Village and Thirteen Homes’ new development.

Craig Taylor, Managing Director of Thirteen Homes, said: “We’re thrilled that things are really starting to take shape with Thirteen Homes and that we will shortly be starting work on this fantastic development in Darlington.

“We’re really proud of this scheme as it will deliver a fantastic range of sought-after properties in an area where there is a strong demand for quality homes.

“The layout of the homes are really well considered, and we feel this will create a really vibrant community at Howards Green.

“And we’re not stopping there, as Howards Green is just the start. We already have other developments in the pipeline across the North East and hope to start on our second development very soon.”

Ian Wardle, Group Chief Executive of Thirteen, added:

“We’re very quickly seeing the impact from the Thirteen Homes team to grow our overall housing offer to customers.

“By generating additional income through selling these new homes it will be used to improve our existing homes for customers, their neighbourhoods and to build more affordable homes with a subsidised rent. This will help to alleviate the current housing crisis.”

For further information regarding Howards Green get in touch with Thirteen’s sales team by calling 01642 947070 or emailing sales@thirteengroup.co.uk.