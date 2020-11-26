Green Live, the brand new, and only ‘one of its kind’ event for sustainable, green, eco-friendly consumers taking place at Westfield London W12 and centre:mk Milton Keynes in 2021.

These two events will showcase over 80 sustainable brands and services. Each event will take place over three days in each location and will put exhibitors in front of over an estimated 450,000 consumers.

Westfield London W12 will take place 1 | 2 | 3 October 2021

centre:mk Milton Keynes will take place 15 | 16 |17 October 2021

Exhibitors will cover a wide range of sectors including:

Home and garden

Food and drink

Health and beauty

Transport

Fashion and clothing

Renewable Energy

Technology

Start-up

Recycling

Exhibitors will be able to simultaneously, promote their sustainability initiatives, whilst selling their products and services to thousands of new customers.

Simon Bennie, Co-founder of UK Events Live said: “We are thrilled to be launching this very relevant event and to be further enhancing our partnerships with both Westfield and centre:mk, putting these events into the shopping centre environments, where we already have a very significant number of consumers makes complete sense, couple this with an extensive marketing campaign to attract even more visitors; Green Live is a ‘must attend’ event if you want to promote your services/products to the conscientious sustainable consumer.”

In addition to the natural footfall of each venue, there will be a lead-up of advertising to the event which will include: Sky TV advertising campaigns, targeted social media advertising, email updates from Westfield Shopping Centre and centre:mk, local radio advertising, exhibitors promotions, a Green Live website, electronic banners in the shopping centres, and shopping centre announcements.

There are lots of different stand and sponsorship packages available for exhibitors – find out how you can get involved in the event by calling 0203 858 7010 or email info@greenlive.co.uk

To find out more visit www.greenlive.co.uk and download the exhibitor brochure.