Fast growing business energy consultancy Tritility, which has won two major awards for its positive working culture, is expanding its operations with a major recruitment drive on South Tyneside.

Tritility enables businesses to take control of their utilities, including gas, electricity, and water services. By providing online tools and expert consultancy, Tritility helps clients to save money, cut waste and reduce their carbon footprint.

What began as a team of four in Washington in 2019, Tritility has since expanded into a 150-strong workforce. The two-year-old company has grown significantly since its launch and has ambitious growth plans for the next 12 months, including over 100 new jobs.

Tritility continued to recruit throughout the pandemic which resulted in the company opening a second larger premises in Jarrow.

The 14,000sqft office in Strathmore House enabled the company to create an additional 70 ‘above living wage’ jobs over the course of 2021. Currently, Tritility has 7 opportunities available on its website from experienced Energy Consultants to junior positions through the Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

The company opened its second office space in Jarrow due to outgrowing its initial workspace in Washington. Tritility needed an office with excellent transport links and opportunity for expansion – Strathmore House ticked these boxes. Recently, the company expanded to a second floor within the building to accommodate its continued growth.

The second office also freed up space at the company’s headquarters which now accommodates the Kickstart Training Academy in partnership with Sunderland College. From May 2021 the Kickstart Academy has opened its doors to 46 trainees who have undergone several months of training.

On successful completion, the trainees will graduate into fully-fledged Energy Consultants gaining a permanent position within the business. The company is currently recruiting a further 30 employees for its Kickstart Scheme.

Tritility has a number of staff benefits from private healthcare to free gym memberships. This year the company has been ranked the ninth best mid-sized employer in the UK and one of the five best employers in the North East.

Jamie Wyatt, Director at Tritility, says: “It has been an incredible two years of growth for Tritility – what started as a team of four in 2019 has grown massively into a 150-strong workforce and this is only the beginning. At Tritility, our employees are at the heart of everything, and we have ambitious expansion plans over the next 12 months including over 100 new job opportunities.

“Our new office premises in Strathmore House will aid that growth further due to the excellent transport links and opportunity for further space in Jarrow. There is no real secret to our growth and success, just that we promote a good employee culture and treat all employees with a level of respect and trust.

“We feel it’s important to look after our people as traditionally the energy industry is renowned for its high stress and pressure levels. With energy prices at an all time high, those businesses that are ahead of the game will reap the rewards of negotiating their energy contracts. Two of our largest clients save over £2.5million between them last year.”

Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy at South Tyneside Council says: “I am delighted to see Tritility expand its services into South Tyneside and bring job opportunities to the Borough. Young people in the area will especially benefit from the Kickstart Scheme and it is great to see this business continue to flourish post-pandemic.

“I am particularly pleased to see that when they needed a larger premises, they have expanded to a second floor in Strathmore House because of the excellent benefits that South Tyneside has to offer.

“We look forward to seeing Tritility grow further over the next 12 months, bringing further opportunities to South Tyneside.”

To find out more about Tritility visit: https://www.tritility.com/