Staff at a North East insurance broker have celebrated their most successful year to date, with new business up by more than 10 per cent.

Erimus Insurance Brokers, which is based in Stockton, has been serving clients across the North East for more than 30 years, and is the largest independent broker in the region.

The recent growth in new business and retention of existing clients has meant that by the end of 2021, the firm’s Gross Written Premium – the total premium placed by Erimus with insurers – was £25m.

Managing director Lee Elgie said: “Last year represents a great success for the business, in some challenging times. As a team, we have had our best ever year and achieved considerable new business over the past 12 months.

“However, we never rest on our laurels, and we are always looking to grow and set ourselves new targets. With recent investments in tech, along with the relationships and reputations we have within the market, plus the work we put in in trying to attract new clients, we’re definitely eyeing further growth in the future.”

As part of those plans, Erimus has also taken on experienced insurance broker Fraser Anderson, who has moved to the North East from Scotland to join his partner.

Lee said: “Erimus stood out for Fraser when he was searching for a new role, and he actually contacted us. Despite being just 30, he already has over 10 years of insurance experience, and we’re sure he’ll be a real asset.”

Fraser joins another recent recruit, Stephen Georgiou-Thompson, who joined Erimus as an apprentice through the Aviva apprenticeship scheme in September 2021.

Lee added: “We’re always looking to harness the potential of the next generation, and working with a firm of Aviva’s calibre on a project like this was a fantastic opportunity. Stephen has already proven to be a valuable member of the team.

“Younger staff can bring new life and fresh ideas to the business, as well as helping us to safeguard its future, and they really complement the already experienced team that we have.”

