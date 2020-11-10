The COVID caused the economic downturn, and it placed a serious strain on everyone. However, it seems like Honda is one of the exceptions. The Japanese company has had an impressive performance in 2020.

Honda has been releasing excellent products into the market. If you’re considering buying a new car, or even your first, then they’re worth taking a good look. Today, we’ll look at two of their best releases for experienced and new drivers alike: the Brio and Jazz.

We’re going to review their general features, design, and how they drive.

What to look for in a car?

Choosing a car is personal. You first need to assess what you need. The most important factors include passenger capacity, the roads and time your community requires, and other features like seat material and cameras.

However, your budget also plays a role. You should think about whether you want to buy or lease a car, and the same goes for ownership costs: fuels, insurance, and maintenance.

Our two choices for today cover the general ground for prospective buyers. They’re affordable, easy to drive, and they’re quite versatile regarding what you can do with them. They’re a great place to start if you’re not sure of what you want.

The Honda Brio is a long-time favorite for drivers. That’s why it’s experienced small changes to its design, even years after its introduction. It’s known for its reliability, and it’s somewhat of a “jack of all trades”: good in any condition without being specialized for anything. You get all you need and more, and with the Honda brand, you do not have to worry about the longevity. In fact, the Brio has a lot going in for it, from a good design to a great performance, which we will take a look at below.

The design

The inside is very comfortable, and features like large dials and premium air conditioning are perfect for new users. If you’ve been in a Brio before, the seats will feel familiar, as they’re largely unchanged.

On the outside, it offers the classic design from Honda. The “scuttle-like” shape offers little wind resistance while keeping a familiar look. Naturally, it has four doors, so it’s a great car for groups.

Driving experience

The Brio offers great power when compared to its weight. It has nice torque, and the transition from standstill to movement is quite hard to feel. Bottom end, it could have improvements, but driving at low speeds is just as pleasant, so you don’t have to worry about rush hours.

The Jazz offers an interesting entry, offering a small vehicle that still offers all the power most people need. This year’s release offers a comfortable but elegant design, and it implements some of the latest technologies, like Honda Sensing. This car is more for people who are looking to downsize or who don’t really need a big car to start with.

It also sports an HD camera to help drivers enjoy better vision.

The design

The exterior shows a significant change for the traditional design. It features more round and fluid shapes, seemingly borrowing from the Honda E. The new optics and bumpers blend with the design seamlessly.

On the inside, it’s surprisingly spacious despite its first impression. Its Magic Seats offer excellent posture, and it’s fully compatible with Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Driving experience

This car offers a hybrid system, so it’s a very quiet car. However, the main attraction is its 3 driving modes.

You can drive solely with the electrical engines or go hybrid by engaging the combustion engine to supply the electric ones. If you need more power, you can also engage the fuel engine by locking the clutch.

In conclusion, if you want to buy a car for yourself, you can’t miss the Jazz and Brio. And Honda City is also a good choice for you.