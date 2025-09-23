Guild Award focuses on motorsport specialists

Award recognises Guild members writing about or competing in motorsport

Trophy and cash prize to be presented at gala dinner in December

Winners also earn tour of sponsor, motorsport 7 technology specialist Prodrive

Guild of Motoring Writers members working in motorsport only have until the end of this month to enter the 2025 Prodrive Motorsport Cup and to be in with a chance of winning a trophy and cash prize.

The Award, which recognises an outstanding achievement by a Guild member in the world of motorsport, either writing about or competing in motorsport at any level, is appropriately sponsored by globally renowned motorsport and technology specialist Prodrive.

The award winner will receive a £500 cash prize as well as a trophy, presented at the Guild’s annual Dinner at the RAC Club, Pall Mall in December. Prodrive will also host the winner for a tour of its Banbury base.

In 2024 the Award was won for a third time by Vaishali Dinakaran, who travelled from her home in Germany to collect her trophy from Prodrive CEO David Richards.

The judges felt Vaishali’s insightfully-written, very personal take on her journey would engage an onlooker into motorsport, not focusing on the winners but the participants, highlighting the sense of achievement and joy the sport brings – a story crafted rather than just written.

The Prodrive Motorsport Cup is one of 14 categories available to enter in this year’s Guild Awards, with cash prizes and trophies on offer.

The period for submitting entries will last until midnight on Tuesday 30th September, and following judging, finalists will be announced in November.

Guild judges will select from up to three submissions per entry, with the best single piece of work from three entrants selected to make up the finalists of each category.

Full details on all the award categories, prize money and an entry form are available on the Guild’s website at: http://www.gomw.co.uk/awards

Candidates are advised to read the online instructions carefully before entering. If you have any questions about the entry procedure or want to apply for Guild membership, contact Honorary Secretary, Richard Netherwood email: honsec@gomw.co.uk.