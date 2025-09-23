Maserati triumphs in GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli:the Trident dominates in Valencia with Philippe Prette celebrating two overall victories, confirming himself as class champion

Philippe Prette in the number 1 Maserati GT2 has been crowned 2025 champion in the Am Class in the GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli, confirming the title he won in 2024. The Monegasque LP Racing driver celebrated his triumph at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, in round 5 of the season, with a double overall victory. Prette dominated, with the title being awarded as early as Saturday’s race when he crossed the finish line first. He also beat the Pro Am Class riders and obtained points for mathematical certainty. Behind him was Dinamic Motorsport’s Maserati GT2 number 7 with Mauro Calamia and Roberto Pampanini, who then achieved success in the Pro Am class. Prette then doubled up on Sunday with another victory (third overall and eighth in the class), whereas the Trident’s second car retired after going off the track when in the lead in the race.

In Race 1, held on Saturday, Prette took advantage of his overall pole to take the lead, resisting attacks from his rivals and building a considerable advantage that reached up to 15 seconds when entering the pit stop. Despite his penalty for double victory in the previous race at Misano, Prette managed to get back into the lead and keep it until the finish line. In second place was the Maserati GT2 number 7 with Calamia and Pampanini, which also took victory in the Pro Am class. Starting from the second row, they managed to move up one position during the first lap to maintain it until the driver change. At the restart, with Calamia at the wheel, the Trident car found itself third, but soon – with an overtake on the central straight – it moved into second and maintained it until the chequered flag.

In stage 2 on Sunday, in the number 7 Maserati GT2 Calamia started from pole and began to push and gain an advantage over his pursuers despite the entry of a Safety Car. When the window for the driver change opened, due to light rain the slippery asphalt betrayed Calamia, who ended up with his wheels in the gravel then against the wall of the track, forcing him to retire and abandon his hopes for the Pro Am Class title. Calamia & Pampanini’s class victory on Saturday reopened the championship, but the problem of Race 2 gave the opponents certainty of the title. Prette, on the other hand, started from fifth position overall (class pole position) and began a good comeback, which he completed after the exit of the second Safety Car; from second place, he made the decisive overtake that took him into the lead. His pace was faster than his opponents, enabling him to pass under the chequered flag first with an advantage of more than seven seconds over the first of his opponents, celebrating the title he had just won in the best way.

The last act of the season is also scheduled to take place on the Iberian Peninsula, from 10 to 12 October at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

Maserati strongly believes in the GT2 European Series championship and its potential, with its particular focus on young drivers. The Trident has indeed joined the new SRO GT Academy project, announced last June at Spa-Francorchamps. Starting from 2026, the GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli will be expanding to include a Silver class. GT2 Europe will be adding an SRO GT Academy award with the support of Maserati and another brand, so Silver drivers can race a full season in the Silver or Pro-Am class in a car from the House of the Trident (or another brand) in the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup, starting from 2027.

Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse, noted: “It’s been an extraordinary weekend in Valencia! We are overwhelmed by an indescribable emotion: Maserati dominated in the GT2 European Series by Pirelli, winning the championship with performance that will go down in history. Our cars have once again demonstrated exceptional strength and reliability, confirming themselves in the lead in terms of technology and performance. We knew we had developed an extraordinary car, but seeing these successes materialise on the track is a source of immense pride for all of us. We are excited to offer our teams and drivers a car that can stand out, and we look forward to the upcoming challenges in the more than 20 international championships for which the Maserati GT2 is eligible. We are now preparing our celebrations at the final round of the GT2 European Series by Pirelli in Barcelona. We also enthusiastically support the SRO GT Academy project, looking forward to an even more exciting 2026 with great confidence and ambition!”