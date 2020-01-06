The next terrifying chapter of The Icebrood Saga comes to Guild Wars 2 on Tuesday, November 19. Titled Whisper in the Dark, the episode kicks the latest Living World story into high gear while also introducing new gameplay systems and activities for players to sink their teeth into. ArenaNet released a new trailer today showcasing the frightful path players must tread to uncover the mysteries hidden in the icy night.

You can watch the Whisper in the Dark announcement trailer HERE.

Whisper in the Dark introduces a wealth of new features to the game, including:

A new map, the Bjora Marches

Four new multi-tier Mastery tracks fuelled by norn spirit magic: Essence Manipulation and Raven Attunement

Three new Strike Mission bosses, including the grim and sinister Boneskinner, that rotate weekly and provide unique rewards for players who defeat them

A new two-tier upgradable Ancient Boreal weapon set

A new Raven-inspired exotic sceptre skin

A campfire s’mores roasting kit

In the distant reaches of the Northern Shiverpeaks, hunters stalk the long night. Whispers scratch at the minds of the Kodan and Norn who call these rugged mountains home, while sightings abound of an antlered beast dragging unsuspecting victims into the trees. As the Commander chases charr Imperator Bangar Ruinbringer deep into the mountains to stop him from trying to awaken the Elder Dragon Jormag, players will discover that one of the Vigil’s most distant mountain watch posts has been attacked and its inhabitants slaughtered, leaving none alive. What lurking foes have yet to reveal themselves?