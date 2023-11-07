GWM ORA launches a network of test drive centres across the UK and a new special edition model of ORA Funky Cat: First Edition+

Eight new GWM ORA test drive centres have opened across the UK, with more planned in 2024 and beyond

The new test drive centres will support a strong network of existing GWM ORA retailers and customer service points already established in the UK

To celebrate one year of GWM ORA operations in the UK, the brand has launched a limited number of special edition cars named ‘First Edition+’

ORA Funky Cat First Edition+ will be exclusively available through official GWM ORA retailers and test drive centres from the 12 th of October

For more information visit: https://gwmora.co.uk/news/

02/10/2023: GWM ORA has announced the launch of its new test drive centre initiative, which provides additional coverage and support for the brands existing Retailer network. Strategically located, the new sites will offer the same lively and colourful corporate identity as the main Retailer sites, just on a smaller scale.

Each test drive centre will offer test drive, sales and service support for current and future GWM ORA models. A resident EV expert will be on hand to answer product related queries and provide customers with guidance on the benefits of making the switch to an electric vehicle. After a test-drive, customers can place an order and schedule delivery of their new ORA Funky Cat, with lead times ranging between one and two weeks on average.

The new test drive centres will be managed by a mix of existing GWM ORA Retail groups, including Peter Vardy, Chorley and South West. This brings the total number of GWM ORA customer service points to 26, including both traditional sales and aftersales sites as well as the newly launched test drive centres.

In addition to the launch of GWM ORA’s new test drive centres, the brand has launched a limited number of special edition ORA Funky Cats, named First Edition+. This new variant, which is limited to fifty units, is an evolution of the brands launch model and has been conceived to celebrate the brands one year anniversary of operations in the UK. In addition, ‘First Edition+’ will provide a taster of what is to come when the full ORA Funky Cat range launches in 2024.

Toby Marshall, Managing Director, GWM ORA UK commented: “It’s been almost one year since we launched the ORA Funky Cat First Edition and we’ve had real success in terms of sales and network growth, despite the challenging market conditions.

At this point, it feels right to commemorate a year of successful operations with something that we know customers will really appreciate. Our First Edition+ special edition model further enhances the fun and excitement of ORA Funky Cat, with even more features and specification. This limited edition model provides a taster of what is to come, fostering real anticipation for the full model range launch next year.”

As the brands second ever model to go on sale in the UK, ORA Funky Cat First Edition+ will begin sales on the 12th October with an MSRP of £33,795. This new variant will feature a very high standard specification offering fantastic value for money. Most notably, the First Edition+ variant will host GWM ORA’s 63kWh battery, offering 260 miles of WLTP electric range. In addition, customers will also benefit from features like heated, cooled and massage front seats, heated steering-wheel, panoramic sunroof and automatic parking assistance.

ORA Funky Cat First Edition+ will also share a lot of technology with the brands first launch model, including: wireless phone charging, facial recognition, electric front seats, app integration and ‘Hello ORA’ intelligent voice assistance. In addition, GWM ORA is currently testing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which will be available across the full range once the update has gone live.

This new special edition model will be limited to just fifty units and comes equipped with some unique details including: ‘First Edition+’ special edition badging, mats, keys and a Type 2 charging cable.

In addition, customers will also benefit from the comprehensive set of Advanced Driver Assistance Aids (ADAS) which helped the ORA Funky Cat achieve a best-in-class five star safety rating by Euro NCAP. These include, Front Collision Warning and Auto Emergency Braking, Pedestrian and Cyclist detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Brake, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist and Blind Spot Detection. ORA Funky Cat was also recently awarded a 5 star Green NCAP rating, as part of Europe’s most stringent environmental performance tests, scoring 97% overall. GWM ORA’s 63kWh battery and charging architecture set one of the highest recorded efficiency scores ever documented by Green NCAP with an impressive 93.2% grid-to-battery output.

ORA Funky Cat First Edition+ will be available in two of the brands most popular premium colour configurations at no additional cost – Aroura Green with a Moonlight White or Starry Black roof and Mars Red with a Starry Black roof. Mars Red versions will only be available with a black interior with contrasting blue stitching, whereas the Aroura Green option will give customers the choice to opt for a green and beige two-tone interior in addition to black.

The brands first model, ORA Funky Cat First Edition continues to offer exceptional value for money, with business and personal leasing customers able to drive away from just £199* and £239** per month respectively. This makes ORA Funky Cat one of the best value ‘family sized’ BEV’s currently available in the UK leasing market.

ORA Funky Cat First Edition+ will only be available through official GWM ORA retailers In the UK on a first come first served basis from the 12th October 2023. Customers should contact their nearest retailer directly to register their interest, GMW ORA’s retail network can be viewed and accessed here: https://gwmora.co.uk/find-a-retailer/

