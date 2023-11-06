BUY LOCAL AT A SUNDERLAND CHRISTMAS FAYRE…

SHOPPERS are invited to snap up some of Sunderland’s finest gifts and produce at a special Christmas Fayre this month (November).

Sunderland BID has joined forces with Angelo’s Ristorante, at Sunniside, which will stage the event on 19 November.

And visitors will be able to sample mulled wine and browse a wide range of stalls selling everything from locally made Christmas and greeting cards to handmade candles, food and baby goods.

Story teller and illustrator Hannah Graham will be selling prints of her illustrations – which can be personalised – on greeting and Christmas cards, while the Lucy Willow Design stand will be packed with handcrafted resin items and prints.

At Scentsy’s stall, shoppers will be able to choose from a wide range of wickless candles, scented fragrance wax for electric candle warmers and scented natural oils and diffusers.

While Louise Nutter will be selling her handmade range of children’s baking products and hand print vests for babies.

Other traders taking part include Liz Paget, selling ornaments and cards; Giftit, which offers a variety of personalised presents and Seeing Things Company, with its range of framed and unframed pictures.

Sunniside Sweet Treats will have stand at the event and Angelo’s will also be selling its own, Italian artisan produce.

Cristina Trulli who owns the restaurant with husband Frederico said she is “delighted and excited to be holding the fayre.

“We really wanted to support local businesses,” she added, “and so there is no entry fee and no charge to the traders taking part.

“There is so much creativity and talent in Sunniside and we really hope this event shines a spotlight on that.”

Sunderland BID will be running a raffle throughout the event and chief executive

Sharon Appleby, said the BID was “really happy to lend our support.

“We have an incredibly dynamic cohort of businesses in Sunniside,” she said, “from bars and creative businesses, such as Norfolk Street Arts, to coffee shops like Pop Recs and the recently opened The Place, British E-Sports.

“And I hope this fayre brings them to as wide an audience as possible.”

The Christmas Fayre will take place at Angelo’s Ristorante, Sunniside between 11am-3pm and more information is available at www.sunderlandbid.com.