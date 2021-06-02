Moving to a new place is very nerve-wracking and exciting; there is always so much to look forward to. But the process can be strenuous especially looking for an apartment that suits your needs. Moving is mostly associated with a positive change, so the apartment-hunting will also be a fun process.

What you don’t want to do is compromise your wish list so much that you end up in a place that doesn’t fit what you had envisioned. Before you find the space you will call home for however long, consider the following factors:

Location

The first thing is picking the area you want to live in. Having a location in mind will limit the search positively. You won’t spend too much time exploring apartments in other areas; your desired location will limit you. Consider somewhere near your job to ease the daily commute or close to your school if you are studying. It should also be near public transportation and find out the traffic during rush hours.

The internet will give you all the details you need to know about the location, but inspecting the place yourself won’t hurt. Location is very important to ensure you pick somewhere you will be comfortable for a long time.

Price

Compare prices of different apartments in the location you choose. Before committing to a specific rental space, ask yourself if you can afford it. The price should be fair and one you can comfortably pay every month. The last thing you want is to be stuck in an expensive apartment that ends up being way out of your means. When calculating the cost, include all your monthly expenses, including food and other bills.

If you can’t make the payments comfortably, keep looking or consider looking for a roommate. Financial situations may change at any time; consider such factors and if you have savings outside your salary.

Amenities

Ventilation, heating, air conditioning, washer and dryer, parking, and storage spaces are the amenities you need to look for. If the location has different and drastic weather conditions, heating and air conditioning are a must. If they are not available, the owner should consult an air conditioner supply or rental company. Get all the information you can about the building costs like trash, water, and maintenance, because these are things you can’t live without.

Have priorities and stick to them; if you can’t stay at an apartment without parking and you compromise anyway, you will be inconveniencing yourself. There are also neighboring facilities you might be interested in, like a public pool, different stores, or restaurants, ensure you check.

Read Online Reviews

Reviews will help you only visit apartments that are worth your time. You might discover some properties that are poorly managed. You have to explore every option; remember you are looking for a dream apartment. The other option is seeking a second opinion from close associates. Once you do your homework online and you have a final list of apartments you want to visit, take a friend with you.

Sometimes, that will be the best reality check to help you avoid making mistakes. If you are doing everything, solo reviews will help you learn a lot. Mostly those are feedback from tenants and former tenants. Even if you don’t base your decisions solely on the reviews, you will know the right questions to ask when you get to the site.

Consider Space

Space is a crucial aspect of an apartment. You should envision how much space you need and rooms if you are staying with other people. The kitchen, bathroom, living room, and other available spaces should be what you want. If you have existing furniture and other equipment you will be moving to the apartment, think about how the available space will accommodate them.

While taking the tour, analyze everything else apart from space. Find if the kitchen equipment is updated or if the paint will need refreshing. If there are any visible damages, you should address them with the management before moving in.

Read the Lease Terms and Rental Agreements

This is the most important part after you have found your dream apartment. Everything should be clearly stated in the contract; ensure you read it and understand it well before signing. Know what it takes to break the lease when you need to get out. If you need help interpreting the contract, find a trusted person.

Find out if you can have a pet or not; even if you don’t have one, you might get a pet later. It’s also important to find out if you can make alterations to the apartment without penalization. There are so many questions you need to ask before putting down your signature.

Finding an apartment might be a difficult task if you don’t know what you are looking for. Take your time to come up with a wish list that will help you get the best apartment. Another thing to consider is the layout and design. Prioritize the maintenance, management, and amenities.