Hagerty’s RADwood UK brings 80s and 90s cool to Bicester

RADwood UK celebrated the excess of 1980s and 90s car and pop culture at Bicester Motion on Saturday 23rd August as the grounds filled with a diverse selection of RAD era cars from glamourous supercars to modified hatchbacks lined under the summer sun, set to a backdrop of music from the period.

RADwood is all about enjoying the vibe and the vibe check was passed with hundreds of guests enjoying themed displays, a show and shine display, a DJ set from Absolute Radio DJ Sarah Champion, many trade stands and great food. Competing with the music was the sound of anti-lag and race-tuned motors as a great selection of 80s and 90s rally cars ran fast demonstration laps around the Bicester circuit, organised by rally car club, Ralli 22.

The Show and Shine saw an eclectic mix of automotive highlights ranging from a wonderfully modified Max Power Corsa to a stunning BMW 8-Series complete with period accessories, and even a pristine MG Maestro Turbo. When did you last see one of those? And speaking of rarities, how about a Mk1 VW Golf Camper, a Talbot Matra Rancho, and a Mazda RX-7 Convertible.

With such a wide variety to pick from, selecting overall winner proved difficult, but the judges agreed in the end. The award for RADdest Car of the Show went to a stunning BMW 840Ci, complete with period accessories added to show just how RAD it was.

Other winners included a beautiful Mk1 Ford Fiesta Supersport, the aforementioned Maestro Turbo, a very rare Honda City Turbo and very period correct Saab 900 Turbo to name but a few.

The winners reflected a wide range of cars on the day, all of which showed what was great about the period, both in terms of the cars and the individuality and personality of their owners.

The Hagerty Clubhouse provided welcome respite for Hagerty Drivers Club members with another great display of cars including a Lotus Carlton, supplied by the British Motor Museum, a Jaguar XJ220 from Pendine Historic Cars and a gloriously 80s white Porsche Turbo loaned by Broad Arrow. In addition, a selection of free-to-play arcade games were provided along with complimentary snacks, racing simulator, period games, comfy seating, and a members bar. In addition, a fleet of 80s and 90s cars were laid on to whisk HDC members between the Hagerty Clubhouse and the main show area.

“RADwood is unique in the way it celebrates both the cars and the culture of the 80s and 90s,” says Mark Roper, Managing Director for Hagerty International. “No other show focuses on this wonderful period of automotive culture, and it further demonstrates Hagerty’s commitment to all aspects of global car culture and the enthusiasts within these communities.”