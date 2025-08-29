RML Group reveals first GT Hypercar at Salon Privé 2025

First of 39 special edition units from RML’s Bespoke Division

Features full carbon body, active aero and damping, 920hp motor

Offers lap record-breaking performance with full road-car compliance

Debut follows successful development and testing of P39 Prototype

Woodstock, UK, August 27, 2025: RML Group Ltd, the UK’s leading high-performance automotive engineering specialist, today unveiled the first unit of its limited-production GT Hypercar (GTH) at Salon Privé.

Inspired by Le Mans Hypercar racers such as the Porsche GT1, the production GTH draws on all of RML’s 40 years of championship-winning motorsport performance, bespoke engineering and industry leading innovation.

Fulfilling its promise to be the Ultimate GT, the GTH – developed under the internal RML P39 codename – delivers an uncompromising fusion of all-round performance, bespoke refinement and usability.

Thanks to sophisticated driver-selected active aero and damping systems GTH is capable of lap-record pace on track but also offers a fully compliant ride on the road.

The GTH making its debut at Salon Privé is doubly special – it is not only the first of 39 production models, but also one of just 10 RML 40th Anniversary Special Edition (SE) variants.

This SE specification includes exclusive bespoke interior detailing and upgrades plus both the Performance Pack and highest-level Track Pack. These upgrades bring selectable ride height adjustment, rear roll cage, and rear-seat delete. Power is boosted to 920hp and torque to more than 1000Nm thanks to an exhaustive and exacting tuning created in partnership with Litchfield Motors.

Demonstrating the near-limitless level of customer options, the first GTH is finished outside in Storm Purple with the roof and bonnet in tinted visual carbon. The larger, centre-lock wheels are finished in Gold while the brake calipers are in Gunmetal. Badging is in hand-painted Gold.

Inside, the retrimmed standard seats and interior leather have Crayon-coloured stitching. The seatbelts are also now Crayon to match. Elsewhere, the inlays are in body-coloured visual carbon fibre, and the roll cage is finished in Storm Purple.

Speaking at the unveiling, Michael Mallock, Board Member responsible for the Bespoke Division, said: “This is a proud day in RML history. I could not be more thrilled with how the GT Hypercar has turned out. It was an ambitious project but it has beaten even my exacting expectations on road and track. I congratulate and thank the whole RML team for making my and our customer’s dream cars come true.’

RML Group CEO, Paul Dickinson, adds: “GT Hypercar demonstrates the very best of RML Group. Our ability to produce extraordinary world-beating products and solutions in record time and within budget is unmatched, as we’ve proven again here. Congratulations to our team and the first owner.”

The P39 codename used for the GTH prototype is not a random number. It indicates that this is the 39th project car produced by RML Group since its inception. While many of the RML P Cars remain confidential, the work being conducted in secret for manufacturers, there are several other notable cars which can be revealed.

One of these is the Nürburgring Nordschleife record-setting NIO EP9 prototype EV supercar, which is also on display at Salon Privé. One of 16 prototypes produced for the company under project P31, the EP9 showcases RML Group’s world-beating VarEVolt battery technology.

Founded in 1984 by racing driver and engineer Ray Mallock, RML Group has delivered championship‑winning touring cars, GT racers, bespoke supercars and advanced battery technology programmes. Today, the company operates from a purpose‑built facility in Wellingborough, providing design, development and limited‑series manufacturing services to OEMs and high‑net‑worth clients under the guiding principle of Engineering Excellence.