Top Yorkshire family attraction William’s Den to host a kid-friendly medley of ‘Winter Olympics themed’ activities – including a winter jump, arctic animal hunt and an Alpine football challenge PLUS lots more!

February half-term is all about shaking off those winter blues and having some fresh air, fun, freedom and fitness!

So, leave the winter blues behind and head to top Yorkshire family attraction, William’s Den, where kids of all ages can enjoy a magical assortment of Winter Olympics inspired activities this half-term break.

Yes, get a spring in your step and join in the fun! Grown ups and kids of all ages can follow in the footsteps of Eddie the Eagle and have a shot at breaking the ski jump record.

Or maybe you’ll be the champion of the water challenge, Olympic ring toss or Olympic medal treasure hunt.

And a winter tournament wouldn’t be complete without a winners’ podium, so expect a special presentation stage for all the budding mini-Olympians who come along.

To add to the fun, local kids entertainer Greggles will be hosting many of the events including: kids ski jump; the Alpine Challenge (archery and snowballs into Olympic rings) and Freddy’s Winners.

Coincidentally, Greggles bears a striking resemblance to legendary British ski jumper, Eddie the Eagle Edwards. So, to be a good sport, he will be embracing this and dressing up in fun retro ski suites throughout the week.

In addition to the frosty frenzy of fun, all the usual adventure of William’s Den is on offer too, plus the attractions famous delicious food, including their hugely popular wood-fired pizzas.

William’s Winter Olympics will be open from 10am running from Saturday 19 February 2022.

Tickets are on sale NOW and prices for children are £11.95, adults £6.95 and children aged 1-3 years, £7.95. Concessions £5.95 (disabled, over 65s and Blue Light Card holders).

For full information please visit https://www.williamsden.co.uk/whats-on