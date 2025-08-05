  • Tue. Aug 5th, 2025

Halifax Rocks as The Saw Doctors Take Centre Stage at The Piece Hall

Beloved Irish rockers The Saw Doctors took over the historic open-air courtyard on Friday night (August 2), delivering a feel-good, hit-filled headline show as part of the TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall summer series.

Making their debut at the iconic Yorkshire venue, the band wowed a packed crowd with Irish anthems, fan favourites and sing-along classics.

“We’re delighted to be playing The Piece Hall for the first time,” said Leo Moran, guitarist and co-founder.

He added: “There’s a great crowd here tonight – it couldn’t be a nicer venue – the weather is gorgeous – what more could you ask for?”

Formed in Galway in 1986, the Irish rock band treated fans to classics like Exhilarating Sadness, World of Good, To Win Just Once, Red Cortina and Tommy K. The crowd roared for the chart-topping I Useta Lover and much-loved N17, with the encore closing on a high with Bless Me Father, That’s What She Said Last Night and Hay Wrap.

Special guests The Undertones opened the evening with a lively set featuring Jimmy Jimmy, Here Comes The Summer, and the timeless Teenage Kicks – making for a memorable night under the Yorkshire sun.

The summer series continues at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from Extreme (August 7), The Libertines (August 8) and Echo & The Bunnymen (August 9).

For details and tickets, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

