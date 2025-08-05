The BMW M3 CS Touring is the fastest Touring on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a time of 7:29.5 minutes

The success story at the Nürburgring continues. With a time of 7:29.490 minutes, the BMW M3 CS Touring (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 238 g/km according to WLTP, CO 2 class: G)* is the fastest Touring of all time on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Following the impressive record set by the BMW M2 CS (fuel consumption combined: 10.0 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 226 g/km according to WLTP, CO 2 class G)* which now holds the top spot in the compact category, the BMW M3 CS Touring is now another representative of the fastest production vehicles from BMW M GmbH in the mid-size category.

Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH, commented on this achievement: “From the very beginning, it was clear that the BMW M3 CS Touring would set new standards in dynamics. With a time under 7:30 minutes, this model impressively demonstrates that this vehicle concept perfectly combines racing DNA with everyday usability.”

The ultimate “One Car Solution.”

The time of 7:29.490 minutes marks a new benchmark for the Touring in the mid-size category and is also the fastest ever recorded lap time for a Touring body style on the 20.823-kilometer-long track in the “Green Hell”. In April of this year, Jörg Weidinger, BMW M development engineer and seasoned record driver, first broke the 7:30-minute barrier with a Touring Car. The previous fastest time for a Touring, set by the BMW M3 Touring in 2022, was 7:35.060 minutes.

The mid-size category is currently dominated by the latest models from the BMW M3 and M4 family. The BMW M4 CSL holds the fastest time at 7:18.137 minutes, followed by the BMW M4 CS at 7:21.989 minutes and the BMW M3 CS at 7:28.760 minutes. The new time of the BMW M3 CS Touring, just over a second behind, showcases the vehicle’s extraordinary performance, reinforcing its reputation as the perfect “One Car Solution.”

BMW M is at home on the Nürburgring.

The origin and heart of BMW M’s success story at the Nürburgring is the BMW M Test Centre. With its professional infrastructure and perfect location, it serves as the starting point for the successful development of new vehicle projects and testing under demanding conditions. The partnership between BMW M and the Nürburgring, which has thrived for over 25 years, is a great success and is visible from afar through landmarks such as the BMW M Power Grandstand and the BMW M Bridge. Through the offerings of the local BMW M Driving Experience, enthusiasts can drive BMW M vehicles themselves under professional guidance through the “Green Hell.” The redesigned BMW M Power Showroom in 2021 emphasizes the significance of the Nürburgring as the home of BMW M.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife, known worldwide as one of the most challenging racetracks, serves as a proving ground for drivers and vehicles. Spanning 20.832 kilometres and featuring over 70 corners, it demands the highest performance and driving dynamics. Lap times are a benchmark for a vehicle’s sporting capabilities, with record runs monitored by a neutral testing organization to ensure compliance with production standards.

The Nürburgring plays a crucial role for BMW M not only in development and testing but also in motorsport. BMW M vehicles have achieved numerous successes, including 21 overall victories at the 24-hour race. This year, ROWE Racing secured the latest victory. After a challenging start to the weekend, the team raced from 17th position. Kelvin van der Linde (RSA), Augusto Farfus (BRA), Jesse Krohn (FIN), and Raffaele Marciello (SUI) delivered an outstanding comeback to clinch victory for BMW M Motorsport.

The first-ever BMW M3 CS Touring: Maximum performance, typical M feeling, and absolute everyday usability.

The BMW M3 CS Touring combines unprecedented performance with maximum everyday usability, expanding the BMW M GmbH lineup with another special edition model in the high-performance sports car segment, now available for the first time as a Touring Car. The 405 kW/550 hp six-cylinder in-line engine propels the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 300 km/h. The vehicle features specially designed engine mounting and an M-specific exhaust system that delivers an emotionally charged driving sound. Power is transmitted through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission including Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, ensuring ultra-dynamic driving characteristics and supreme traction. The chassis technology is precisely tuned, with settings for the DSC stability control and M Dynamic Mode optimized for high-performance track use. The standard M Compound braking system guarantees powerful deceleration, while an optional M Carbon-ceramic brake system is available. The interior merges a performance-oriented sports car cockpit with digital technology, exclusive design features, and a versatile interior that expands storage capacity below the high-opening tailgate from 500 to 1,510 litres.