Theatres in England have recently re-opened after nearly a year of being closed, and there are worries that they may have to close again at short notice.

However, personal finance expert at Money.co.uk Salman Haqqi said: “Those worried about spending large amounts of money on theatre tickets need not worry if they are forced to close again, as all ticket purchases over £100 made on credit card are protected by Section 75 of the consumer credit act. It is easy to claim money back, simply approach your credit card company who will handle your claim.”

With fans eager to see their favourite shows, Money.co.uk analysed 15 of the highest grossing musical s’ soundtracks on Spotify to see which musical s have been streamed most across the globe.

Most Streamed Musical Soundtracks:

Musical Number of Spotify streams per musical 1 Hamilton 4,077,703,917 2 Lion King 969,393,322 3 Mamma Mia! 929,362,461 4 Les Misérables 498,230,674 5 Beauty And The Beast 463,058,760 6 Aladdin 431,907,426 7 Wicked 407,072,399 8 Jersey boys 368,457,599 9 Mary Poppins 219,360,768 10 Book Of Mormon 192,699,068 11 Phantom Of The Opera 184,438,321 12 Chicago 129,453,916 13 Kinky Boots 46,613,896 14 Cats 34,889,512 15 Miss Saigon 3,562,103

musical is Hamilton with a whopping 4,077,703,917 streams for all of its songs on Spotify! Money.co.uk can reveal that the most streamediswith a whoppingfor all of its songs on Spotify!

Hamilton’s most streamed song is its classic opening song Alexander Hamilton which has been streamed 191,957,326 times so far!

Our second favourite soundtrack to stream is The Lion King with 969,393,322 total streams, followed by Mamma Mia! with 929,362,461.

The list wouldn’t be complete without Les Misérables placing fourth with a grand total of 498,230,674 streams, followed by Disney classic Beauty and the Beast with 463,058,760 streams.

Most Streamed Songs:

Musical Number of Spotify streams per musical 1 December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) – Jersey Boys 243,890,399 2 Alexander Hamilton – Hamilton 191,957,326 3 A Whole New World – Aladdin 187,272,953 4 I Just Can’t Wait To Be King – The Lion King 173,018,233 5 Can You Feel The Love Tonight – The Lion King 172,134,185 6 My Shot – Hamilton 165,415,206 7 Satisfied – Hamilton 164,271,176 8 The Schuyler Sisters – Hamilton 154,097,647 9 Hakuna Matata – The Lion King 153,928,742 10 You’ll Be Back – Hamilton 150,134,753

The overall most streamed song is December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) from the Jersey Boys musical with 243,890,399 streams on Spotify.

Second is Alexander Hamilton from Hamilton with 191,957,326, and then A Whole New World from Aladdin with 187,272,953 total streams.

The Lion King completes the top five with I Just Can’t Wait To Be King (173,018,233 streams), and Can You Feel The Love Tonight? (172,134,185 streams).