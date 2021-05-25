Hannah Turlington printmaker and designer is launching her new aprons in collaboration the The Stitch Society, who specialise in Artisan Workwear that is Simple, Stylish and Durable. Using her Pollination design she has worked closely with The Stitch Society to create an apron that is durable and beautiful, showing off her design to its full glory. The aprons are available in 3 colour ways, Glowing Pink, Moss Green and Ducky Blue. They are made to the design of ‘The Florist’ one of the The Stitch Society’s bespoke aprons, with the cross over back, which is synonymous with this brand.

‘The Stitch Society grew from our passion for comfortable and durable workwear, a desire to make all our range in the UK from UK manufactured fabrics and a need to create sustainable, durable workwear with minimal impact.

This has been our mission from the start and our commitment to this remains as strong today as it ever was’.

Hannah Turlington is a printmaker, living and practicing in North Yorkshire, whose work is defined as fine art, designs, workshops,(both online and face to face) and commissions.

Hannah works in collaboration with other businesses to create designs for them and the decision to work with The Stitch Society was an easy one. She loves their products and the ethical way that they work, reducing waste and reusing material scraps for face masks.

Hannah specialises in telling stories with her art. She says:

‘I am a story teller and I use my work to tell those stories. Sometimes they belong to me; Sometimes they belong to others but usually they belong to all of us’.

Hannah knows the time that we spend outdoors is precious and the British weather means that sometimes we are limited to a few hours. Her aprons capture the very essence of Summer and all that is good in the world. Hannah’s Pollination design is inspired by keeping bees at home in her North Yorkshire garden and sews flowers to attract and feed the bees every year. She recognises the importance of having everyday items which are not only practical but beautiful as well, and her Pollination Aprons really fill that desire.

The Pollination Aprons are cut to The Florist apron from The Stitch Society, available in the 3 colour ways; Moss Green, Glowing Pink and Ducky Blue. They have a handy large, pleated front pocket, knee length and comfortable shoulder straps. Handmade to order so please allow 21 days for delivery. They are £70 +pp and available through the shop on Hannah’s website www.hannahturlingtondesigns.com or direct from The Stitch Society shop at Salt’s Mill in Saltaire.