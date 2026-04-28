Northern Spire’s top panel to explore maximising business value

THE latest in a series of popular breakfast business briefings will be held next month at Ramside Hall Hotel. The free event, organised and hosted by Sunderland wealth management company Northern Spire, will focus on maximising business value. David Cook, founder and Managing Partner of Northern Spire, explained: “This is the latest in our series of briefings and tickets are being snapped up quickly. As usual we have some top panellists to discuss our topic, looking at growing your business and then exiting it when the time is right.” David and Northern Spire’s financial adviser Suzanne Watson will host the briefing, which will start at 8.30am on Thursday, May 14. The panel for the Maximise Your Business Value session will include: Kate Cooper Fay, Group CEO at global investment advisors Cooper Fay Harris; Jon Malton, founder at the Lighthouse Business Club and former Managing Director at Ringtons Ltd; Luke Philpott, Corporate Partner at regional law firm BHP Law, and Carl Swansbury, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at accountants and business advisors Ryecroft Glenton. Speaking about the event, Jon Malton said: “I was delighted to be invited to join the panel. I see too many business owners working really hard without reaping the rewards for their efforts, the risks they have taken, and the responsibilities they carry – not just for the business, but also for their employees and their families. It can be a heavy burden and a lonely place. “For proud business owners, it can be hard asking for help, so by being a panel member I hope in some small way, I can share my knowledge and experience which may prove useful.” “I’ve been lucky in my career – I trained in the corporate world, worked in family businesses, and owned and operated my own businesses. I think it’s fair to say that maximising a business’s value is harder now than ever before. “Whether an owner is looking to sell or stay, I’d suggest they focus on making themselves dispensable by developing their leadership team, improving systems and processes, and building strong financials. If they sell, their business will be highly saleable; if they stay, they’ll enjoy their business rather than being a slave to it.” David added: “The amount of business experience of our panel is staggering and ticket holders are in for a real treat. Panellists will offer their expertise, strategies and practical tips and there will be a Q&A session, giving audience members the chance to engage directly with the experts and ask any questions they might have. “This is our latest business owner network briefing – and part of our continued efforts to bring value to the regional business community.” To sign up to the briefing, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/maximise-your-business-value-tickets-1986415991704?aff=oddtdtcreator For more on Northern Spire, go to https://partnership.sjp.co.uk/northernspire