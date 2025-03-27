HAVE A CRACKING TIME AT HARDWICK HALL THIS EASTER…

EGGS, bunnies and other traditional elements of Easter will be on offer for families next month (April) at one of County Durham’s best loved venues.

In the run up to Easter and throughout Easter weekend, Hardwick Hall Hotel at Sedgefield has organised a trio of events, celebrating the festival.

And the fun begins on Sunday 13 April with a series of wreath making sessions, when the hotel’s resident gardener will demonstrate making an Easter door wreath out of spring foliage and flowers.

The sessions will take place from 10am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm and include tea and coffee, with pastries served in the morning and scones in the afternoon.

On Saturday 19 April Hardwick Hall Hotel is holding a kids’ Easter party with party games, dancing and the chance to meet the Easter bunny.

And children’s entertainer Mr DJ Man will be leading the fun with a disco and face painting.

During the course of the afternoon a buffet will also be served, created by the hotel’s award-winning chefs.

Their skills will also be on display the following day, Sunday 20 April, when they serve up a traditional, three-course Easter Sunday Lunch in the Boyne Suite and the hotel’s renowned Rib Room.

This will comprise a choice of starters such as duo of chilled melon with mango coulis, chicken liver pâté with plum and apple chutney, prawn cocktail with Marie Rose sauce and a giant Yorkshire pudding with rich onion gravy.

And these will be followed by a choice of mains including traditional leg of lamb with mint sauce, slow roast topside of Durham beef, roast pork loin, baked cod and hollandaise sauce and vegetarian Wellington with a caramelised onion jus.

Desserts include apple crumble with custard, chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, sticky toffee pudding, crème brûlée, chocolate torte and Eton Mess.

Lunch costs £27.95 per adult and £16.95 per child and there will be face painting and Easter eggs for all young diners.

The Kids’ Easter Party starts at 1pm with the buffet at 1.30pm and dancing, games and entertainment until 4.30pm and tickets cost £16.95 per adult or child.

And tickets for the wreath making workshops are priced at £45 per person.

Special dietary requirements must be specified at the time of booking and bookings can be made at www.hardwickhallhotel.co.uk, by emailing events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk or by calling 01740 620253.