We are all aware of the boom in cycling over recent years, and the changes to the Highway Code at the beginning of the year, mean that not only is cycling an eco-friendly and pocket-friendly alternative to driving or taking public transport, it is becoming a safer option too.

With people returning to work after the summer holidays, some will be returning to a cycling commute, while others may be making the switch to the saddle for the first time.

But… for most cycle commuters the trade-off can be that they turn up at work looking less than prepared for the working day. Take your bag, for example. Panniers and ruck sacks are traditionally functional but ugly and don’t really give the right impression as you head into the workplace, boardroom or even to the bar after work.

This was the inspiration behind the Hill & Ellis range of pannier bags, offering a functional cycle bag that also looked uber-stylish when off the bike.

So, if you are joining the gang of cycling commuters this autumn, which is the right bag for you?

Rucksack/Tote for the Brompton

The iconic folding bike is perfect for so many journeys but if you also have lots to take with you, the lack of space for a pannier bag maybe a problem. But not anymore. The new bags from Hill & Ellis attach to the Brompton bike using the Borough bag frame which slides into a back panel and is secured with Velcro straps. This also allows the bag to attach easily to a suitcase puller for jet-setting travel. Each bag has patented magnetic Fidlock snap bag closures for ease and security, internal zip pockets for easy organisation and a padded laptop sleeve which fits up to a 15inch laptop – perfect for the work commute.

The roll top rucksack cycling bag has interchangeable handles so it can be worn as a rucksack or tote/shoulder bag – making it one of the most versatile cycling bags on the market. All the bags are crafted in black water-resistant canvas with the choice of four front pocket colours in either leather or vegan, eco-friendly faux leather made from apple skin waste left over from cider production.

The bags are available at independent cycle shops on the high street and online, and direct from Hill & Ellis via their website.



Rucksack/Tote Pannier Bag

If you don’t have a Brompton bike but love the look of the ‘designed for Brompton’ range this bag is the answer. It attaches seamlessly to your bike with German patented panier clips which adjust from 8mm to 18mm in diameter meaning they will fit almost any bicycle. Crafted in black water-resistant canvas with a choice of leather or PVC front pocket, this roll top bag has interchangeable handles so it can be worn as a rucksack or tote/shoulder bag. A padded laptop sleeve and internal zipped pocket make it easy to organise your things, and the patented magnetic Fidlock snaps ensure a quick and secure closure.



British Made Satchel Panniers

These pannier bags are a modern twist on the classic school satchel, beautifully crafted in quality leather with striking colour combinations and are handmade by expert artisans in a small workshop in London using materials sourced as close to the workshop as possible. They seamlessly attach to your bike with hidden pannier hooks and their versatile design makes then ideal for the commute, super smart for the office and trendy enough for the bar after work.



