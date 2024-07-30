Have your art and photographs featured in the Lluest Christmas Cards or 2025 Calendar

Lizzie Spikes, Driftwood Designs

The Lluest Horse and Pony Trust announces its Summer Art and Photography Competitions.

Would you like your artwork to feature on the Lluest Horse and Pony Trust’s 2024 Christmas cards? Or do you take gorgeous photos of animals and nature that you’d love to see in the Lluest Horse and Pony Trust 2025 40th Anniversary calendar?

The competitions are now open for entries, with the closing date being midnight on Wednesday 31st July 2024.

The winning entries will be unveiled at a special prize giving ceremony at the Trust’s Open Day on Sunday 8th September, where you’ll also be able to buy the winning Christmas Cards and Calendar.

The Lluest Horse and Pony Trust is looking for 12 stunning photographs to feature in the special 40th anniversary calendar. The theme is our gorgeous country and the wonderful creatures it is home to. From Welsh landscapes to wildlife, from sunsets to sunflowers, and the animals in all their glory – whether they are equine or not. If the picture is a stunning piece of art anyone would love to hang on their wall – then we’d love to see it.

For the 2024 Christmas cards The Lluest Horse and Pony Trust is looking for two gorgeous pieces of artwork. The theme is, of course, Christmas and horses. Your art can depict a Christmas scene, from the nativity to Christmas trees, from Robins to snowy landscapes.

The Trust is thrilled to have a fantastic line up of judges. Lluest’s own published photographer Rhian Mai Hubbart will be joined by award-winning photographer, Joann Randles to take on the task of the photography competition. Meanwhile talented local Wales artists, Lizzie Spikes (from Driftwood Designs) and Sammi Wilson (from Sammi Wilson Art at Corris Craft Centre) will be judging the art competition.

So, get your camera out or dust off your pain brushes or other creative tools and get your entries in before the end of July.

“We can’t wait to see your wonderful images. And remember, by entering the competition, you are supporting The Lluest Horse and Pony Trust in its mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome the most vulnerable horses and ponies across Wales. Thank you! Diolch yn fawr!” said Chair of the Trustees, Jenni Nellist.

For more information see: https://www.lluesthorseandponytrust.co.uk/

About Lluest Horse and Pony Trust

The Lluest Horse and Pony Trust was set up by Ginny Hajdukiewicz in 1985. Ginny was so distressed by the appalling condition and handling of wild hill ponies and foals in local sales, that she decided to create a charity for Welsh equines to offer them a refuge and safe haven.

Located at Beili Bedw Farm, Llanddeusant, Llangadog, in Carmarthenshire (SA19 9TG), the Trust employs three fulltime and one part time welfare assistants, and welcomes volunteers throughout the year, as well as running dedicated days for people with special needs. The Trust is funded entirely by donations and is forever grateful to those people who choose to donate some of their money and/or time to help look after equines in need.

Web: https://www.lluesthorseandponytrust.co.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lluest

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lluesttrust/