Concert Goers Marooned on Holy Island

For music fans wanting to get away from it all there can be no better venue than Lindisfarne at high tide.

Pilgrimage To The Islands returns this November where attendees are marooned during high tide on Holy Island to enjoy a host of music and art, and the natural surroundings of the island. Then as the tide ebbs a few hours later, they head back to the mainland with fantastic memories and new musical experiences to share.

The festival takes place indoors in the all seater Crossman Hall, where some of the region’s most exciting musical talent will be performing as well as artists from further afield including American new wave folk singer Amy Rigby.

Artists for 2024 include King Creosote, Mick Head & The Red Elastic Band, Butler, Blake and Grant, Martin Stephenson & the Daintees, Kathryn Williams and Withered Hand, The Dave Hull-Denholm Band, The Pearlfishers, Ceitidh Mac, Nev Clay, Frankie Archer and Hector Gannet who have appropriately named songs linking them to the area including ‘The Whin Sill’, and ‘The Haven of St Aidan’s’.

Organiser Mark Elliott is looking forward to the event. “The last time we did this event, the feedback was amazing. People totally loved getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life as the island instils a sense of calm. Music fans emerged themselves into the music and it was an atmosphere like no other. Our Saturday headliners Blake, Butler and Grant represent a huge slice of music royalty from Teenage Fanclub, Suede and Love and Money. Add to this King Creosote (Friday) Martin Stephenson plus Mick Head (Sunday) and we have the ideal ingredients for a memorable event.”

Food and drink will be available in the hall and on the island’s pubs and cafés.

The event in the village hall starts at lunchtime on Friday 8th Nov and attendees can access the island on the 8th November from 9:15am until 5:20pm when the causeway is enveloped by the rolling North Sea. Safe crossing back to the mainland is from 9:30pm that day. Saturday’s safe crossing times are 10:00am until 6:20pm, and for Sunday its 11:25am until 7:30pm. The music finishes in time for safe crossing and the organisers want to express that no risks should be taken with the tides. There will be plenty of food and drink and top-quality entertainment to keep people satisfied during their stay.

Weekend Tickets and Day Tickets are available, full event details here:

https://pilgrimage-to-the-islands.wescantickets.com

Holy Island Crossing Times:

https://holyislandcrossingtimes.northumberland.gov.uk/

Photo: Hector Gannet at Lindisfarne

