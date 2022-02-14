Three employees at a Thirsk-based electrical compliance company recently celebrated a collective 25 years of service.

Account Manager Rebecca Cowton celebrated 15 years’ service at Hawkesworth, while Technical & Compliance Officer Tracy Husband and Senior Operations Coordinator Chloe Lawson celebrated five years’ service.

Hawkesworth’s senior management team thanked the three staff at a recent annual recognition day, acknowledging their hard work and commitment.

Michael Kiddle, Deputy Managing Director said: “We’d like to thank Rebecca, Tracy and Chloe for their dedication. They’ve worked incredibly hard to help Hawkesworth grow over the years, and we wanted to recognize their contribution to the business.”

As well as being thanked for their long service, the three members of staff received additional holiday entitlement and a financial bonus.

Michael continued: “We’ve always been proud of our company culture and values and see this as the key reason why our staff stay with us for such a long time.

“Many more staff have significant service milestones coming up, and we’re looking forward to acknowledging them at next year’s recognition day.”