Hay & Kilner Advice Supports Central Employment’s Move Into Landmark New Offices

Advice from North East law firm Hay & Kilner has helped an ambitious regional recruitment firm secure an outstanding new head office.

Recruitment specialists Central Employment are set to move into the newly-refurbished Portland House in central Newcastle in the coming weeks as part of their ongoing growth strategy.

The award-winning refurbishment of what was formerly Newcastle Business Society’s headquarters has already seen a number of regional firms sign up to take space in the building, including barristers Parklane Plowden Chambers, solicitors Mills & Co and independent business recovery specialist Begbies Traynor Group

John Morgan of Hay & Kilner’s commercial property department worked with the Central Employment management team on securing a ten-year lease for 8,131 sq ft of high-quality office space, which covers sole occupation of Blocks A and B on the ground floor of Portland House.

Central Employment is the oldest independent recruiter in the North East, with over 40 years of industry expertise, and provides temporary, contract and permanent recruitment services across a broad spectrum of industries for clients right across the UK.

It currently employs 46 people, but is looking to increase that number as it grows the size and range of recruitment contracts that it manages.

Hay & Kilner has acted as an advisor to Central Employment for several years, and alongside commercial property support, its employment law team also provides advice on matters relating to human resources.

Will Palmer, finance director at Central Employment, says: “Moving to Portland House is an inspirational move for all our team and will allow our staff to work together more efficiently in a modern open plan environment while at the same time delivering the benefits of collaborative working.

“We are also looking to grow our headcount to meet our growing client base and the new office space and facilities will provide us with the ideal platform as we look to grow our business further.

“We’ve worked with the Hay & Kilner team on a number of projects over the years and their advice and guidance has always been exactly what we’ve needed to help us achieve our goals.”

John Morgan, partner in the commercial property team at Hay & Kilner, adds: “Central Employment is a long-term North East success story that is active right across the UK, with the management team continuing to look for ways to enhance what they do.

“Their impressive new offices fit well with the business’s continuing growth ambitions and we’re very pleased to have helped complete a project which will have a big influence on how they are achieved.”

